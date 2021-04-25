Rolling, Enke recognized as April entrepreneurs of the month

"The Youth Entrepreneurial Academy is sponsored by the Hanson Foundation and is held every summer at North Iowa Community College; the one-week camp is designed to provide high school students with the fundamental skills to start a business and become an entrepreneur," a press release stated.

Through the program, students learn to take an idea through customer discovery, build a business plan, determine startup costs and cash flow and more.

"We came up with the idea a little before YEA started," Enke said. "We came in with the idea and through YEA we set up some of the most important connections we have. Connecting with the Clear Lake Chamber of Commerce and the Pappajohn Center to reach clients was really important."

Rolling added, "YEA gives you the path to actually start your business. When you go through the program, you realize this really is possible for me to do."

The two pitched their business plan at the regional Pappajohn Student Entrepreneurial Venture Competition, which was held at NIACC on March 12, where Clear Lake Connected was one of three winning business plans to win $500 in seed money. They're now some of the youngest members of the Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce.