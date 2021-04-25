Rolling, Enke recognized as April entrepreneurs of the month

The NIACC John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center and North Iowa Area SBDC have recognized Paige Rolling and Jillian Enke of Clear Lake Connected as the April 2021 entrepreneurs of the month.
The two founded Clear Lake Connected, a "boutique digital marketing business," in Aug. 2020 as high school juniors. They did so after participating in the NIACC Youth Entrepreneurial Academy.
Clear Lake Connected helps Clear Lake's small business owners create brand awareness and engagement campaigns online.
Rolling and Enke were inspired to start their venture after witnessing the effect of COVID-19 on Clear Lake's "brick and mortar shops," a press release said.
"We live in Clear Lake where there's a lot of local businesses. With COVID hitting, we saw how hard it was for them and we though, 'How can we help?' And we came up with social media marketing," Enke said.
Rolling and Enke provide a range of social media and digital marketing services, which can be found at their website, www.clearlakeconnected.com. They include social media management, planning social media posts, creating content, customer interaction and creating and revamping social media accounts. Clear Lake Connected specializes in Facebook and Instagram management but also provides services for additional platforms.
"The Youth Entrepreneurial Academy is sponsored by the Hanson Foundation and is held every summer at North Iowa Community College; the one-week camp is designed to provide high school students with the fundamental skills to start a business and become an entrepreneur," a press release stated.
Through the program, students learn to take an idea through customer discovery, build a business plan, determine startup costs and cash flow and more.
"We came up with the idea a little before YEA started," Enke said. "We came in with the idea and through YEA we set up some of the most important connections we have. Connecting with the Clear Lake Chamber of Commerce and the Pappajohn Center to reach clients was really important."
Rolling added, "YEA gives you the path to actually start your business. When you go through the program, you realize this really is possible for me to do."
The two pitched their business plan at the regional Pappajohn Student Entrepreneurial Venture Competition, which was held at NIACC on March 12, where Clear Lake Connected was one of three winning business plans to win $500 in seed money. They're now some of the youngest members of the Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce.
"It has been my pleasure to work with Jillian and Paige and observe their journey from concept to fruition," said Kelley O'Rourke of the NIACC Pappajohn Center. "They're high school students with busy lives, jobs and preparing for college in the fall, and they still have the mindset and determination to create something of their own and help their community as well."
Rolling and Enke offered some advice for their peers.
"Whatever your idea is, just do it. You think you have to wait for the right time, but you don't," Rolling said.
"There's never going to be a perfect time," said Enke, "so just jump!"
For more information about the NIACC John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center, call 641-422-4111 or email pappajohn@niacc.edu.
Melanie Mergen is Local News Editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.