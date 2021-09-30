Rockwell welcomes new automotive detailing shop

A new automotive detailing spot has set up shop in the city of Rockwell.

In early June, Rockwell welcomed Friends Motorsports & Friends Motorsports Automotive Detailing, a detailing shop run by Rockwell resident Thomas Friend.

Friend has spent his entire life around cars and fell in love with the idea of owning his own detailing shop when growing up.

His parents' friends, who Friend described as second parents to him, ran an automotive detailing shop in Iowa Falls, and Friend said that's when he knew what he wanted to do.

"They've been doing detailing for almost 30 years now; I grew up helping them out," Friend said. "I've wanted to have my own business since I was 16 ... It was a dream of mine.

Friend then spent a few years working selling truck parts before finally being able to open his shop in June.

Friends Motorsports & Friends Motorsports Automotive Detailing offer a variety of services including detailing work on cars, trucks, boats, tractors and more. They also offer wax and polishing, clean heavy equipment and buffing.

"You name it, we can detail it," Friend said.

According to Friend, the lack of such detailing businesses in the Rockwell community played a part in his decision to open up shop this summer.

"We saw a need for it (detailing shops) in Rockwell," Friend explained. "I opened up my own shop so I can help people out."

While Friend is the sole owner of Friends Motorsports & Friends Motorsports Automotive Detailing, it's also a family business. Friend gets help doing the detailing work from his fiancé Alyson, who also has a full-time job at Casey's.

"Alyson is really good with that she does, she's been awesome," Friend said. "She's really knowledgeable and knows how to do almost everything already."

Since business opened up over the summer Friend says that things have been great, and most days he finds himself even a bit too busy.

But overall, Friend says he has found that not only does he enjoy running Friends Motorsports & Friends Motorsports Automotive Detailing, but the community of Rockwell is appreciative of his presence.

"There's only a few businesses in town, and there was nothing like this (Friend's store) in town," Friend said. "There's quite a few people who have said they're happy to have this kind of service in town."

Friends Motorsports & Friends Motorsports Automotive Detailing is located on 209 Adams Street in Rockwell and is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Zachary Dupont covers politics and business development for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at 641-421-0533 or zachary.dupont@globegazette.com. Follow Zachary on Twitter at @ZachNDupont

