Road closure in Mason City for next four days

Time to find a new route.
Any area motorist planning on traveling down a stretch of North President Avenue in Mason City will need to detour for the next several days while utility work is being done.
According to a press release from City Administrator Aaron Burnett, the road will be "closed to through traffic between 12th Street NW and 14th Street NW for approximately four days beginning Thursday, April 30th."
Specifically, workers will be installing utilities at a nearby residential lot which is why the brief detour is needed.
