You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Road closure in Mason City for next four days
0 comments
alert

Road closure in Mason City for next four days

{{featured_button_text}}
North President Avenue

Time to find a new route. 

Any area motorist planning on traveling down a stretch of North President Avenue in Mason City will need to detour for the next several days while utility work is being done.

According to a press release from City Administrator Aaron Burnett, the road will be "closed to through traffic between 12th Street NW and 14th Street NW for approximately four days beginning Thursday, April 30th."

Specifically, workers will be installing utilities at a nearby residential lot which is why the brief detour is needed.

What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:

  • A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
  • Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
  • Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
  • The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
  • Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.

You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.

ICYMI: Stories from the weekend

Stories from the weekend you might have missed:

Reach Reporter Jared McNett at 641-421-0527. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram at @TwoHeadedBoy98. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News