Rise of material costs creates problems for local construction

“Product that we normally could typically get in a few days or a week … some of this material is now taking four or five weeks,” Elwood said. “Everything is hung out longer right now; it’s just the way it is.”

The problem of the high cost of materials is only exacerbated by the sharp increase in home improvement projects due to the pandemic.

“Even though there’s a price increase, it seems like … people are doing more home improvements,” Young said. “The demand for home improvements significantly went up, and with that, the demand for materials has also gone up.”

An increase in demand for materials, and it being harder and harder to acquire said materials, has only made this issue more difficult for business owners like Young and Elwood.

“We’ve ended up with jobs that are started that we can’t finish,” Elwood said. “We got one (project) where we’re pretty much done with everything and we’re just waiting on the siding. This normally would have been done several weeks ago.”

Young points to the COVID-19 pandemic as a key reason for the material price increase. According to Young, the pandemic led to a rise in the cost of having goods shipper from overseas and a shortage in raw materials needed to make construction materials.