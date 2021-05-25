Rise of material costs creates problems for local construction

The pandemic has taken its toll on local businesses, and that includes construction companies.
A shortage of key construction materials has taken form due to the decreased production of raw materials and the increased cost of international shipping as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. This shortage has led to an increase in the cost of construction projects as a whole.
Tami Young, co-owner of Young Construction, said that this rise in material prices has been a massive problem for her business.
“Every day, I get letters from manufacturers saying that price increases are happening,” Young said. “We’ve been in business for 20 years, and this is the first time I’ve seen (material price increases) like this.”
It’s not just items like lumber and steel that have become in hot demand for construction companies, but also the smaller accessory items. Young said that it’s becoming increasingly more difficult to purchase products — like shingles, nails and siding — necessary for nearly all of Young’s projects.
Even things such as finding the right color for specific materials have become more difficult as manufacturers have discontinued less popular colors of items like siding to focus on a few more popular color choices.
Getting materials on time is an issue, too. Larry Elwood, the owner of Larry Elwood Construction Inc. in Mason City, said that his biggest problem has been timely delivery of materials.
“Product that we normally could typically get in a few days or a week … some of this material is now taking four or five weeks,” Elwood said. “Everything is hung out longer right now; it’s just the way it is.”
The problem of the high cost of materials is only exacerbated by the sharp increase in home improvement projects due to the pandemic.
“Even though there’s a price increase, it seems like … people are doing more home improvements,” Young said. “The demand for home improvements significantly went up, and with that, the demand for materials has also gone up.”
An increase in demand for materials, and it being harder and harder to acquire said materials, has only made this issue more difficult for business owners like Young and Elwood.
“We’ve ended up with jobs that are started that we can’t finish,” Elwood said. “We got one (project) where we’re pretty much done with everything and we’re just waiting on the siding. This normally would have been done several weeks ago.”
Young points to the COVID-19 pandemic as a key reason for the material price increase. According to Young, the pandemic led to a rise in the cost of having goods shipper from overseas and a shortage in raw materials needed to make construction materials.
To combat this, Young Construction has been warehousing many of their materials since the end of last year to ensure they can fulfill their obligations to clients, but that task is getting more difficult by the day.
For Young, there is no bright light at the end of this tunnel — she only envisions this problem getting worse down the road.
“I don’t think 2021 is going to get any better,” Young said. “I feel like it’s going to get worse before it gets better, unfortunately.”
Elwood seconded the thoughts of Young, with him anticipating a long wait before the situation improves.
“It has to get better,” Elwood said. “But for the foreseeable future I just think everything is going to be the way it is, and it’s going to be a long wait.”
But business owners like Young still have a commitment to their customers, and this material shortage won’t stop them from providing their customers with quality service, she said.
“The best thing we can do right now as a company is continue to communicate with our homeowners,” Young said. “We just got to try our best.”