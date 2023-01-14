Redemption center opens in Mason City

Tyler Hungerford had left his job at Fed Ex, sold his house and bought his father's farm in Manly and was looking for a new challenge. Enter his brother, Eric, who convinced him to go in on a redemption center along with their father, Mike, in Mason City.

Team Redemption opened Jan. 3 at 640 19th St. N.E. It was made possible by a law passed last year by the Iowa Legislature that went into effect Jan. 1 that increased handling fees paid by beverage distributors to redemption centers from 1 to 3 cents per container.

The new law also allowed grocery stores to retire their collection programs if a redemption center is within a 10- to 15-mile radius.

"The new bottle bill is exactly why we did this. They changed from 1 cent to 3 cents, and we were looking for something to do that could make a little money," Tyler Hungerford said.

The location, directly east of Ironhouse Gym, required a variance from the city before Team Redemption could open. Hungerford said the building was considered a waste treatment facility but needed to be classified as a waste transport facility.

Hungerford doesn't know the exact capacity of the building, but estimated it can hold around 500 garbage-bag-sized containers. He said they shipped 73 bags out of the building Friday morning alone. He hopes to take in half-a-million bags a month, which equates to 6 million per year.

Customers are encouraged to make it easier on themselves and the Hungerfords before entering the facility.

"We would like to have all glass separated from cans and bottles, and then glass in cardboard containers," he said. "Ideally, when a customer steps in the door they put the glass up on the table and the cans on the ground so we can grab them and count them."

While the business does not have a phone number, Hungerford said to contact them on the Team Redemption Facebook page if you're coming in with a large quantity of returnables. If they're busy and you bring in a large quantity of containers, you can leave them and they will call when they are finished counting.

Team Redemption will not accept broken glass or unclean containers.

Hungerford said as soon as the business becomes profitable he'll hire more staff. Right now it's just the three Hungerfords.

Eric said they didn't start the business just to make money, but to do something for North Iowa.

"Basically, we want to make sure we can recycle everything that we can," Eric said. "We're already getting folks picking up cans on the side of the road and bringing them in. We know we're helping people in the community, and we know we're doing good work."

