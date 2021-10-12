Proposed North Iowa Innovation Center dealt setback

A local group of tech/economic development leaders hoping to create a pipeline for regional tech startups received a setback last week.

Tim Putnam, director of NIACC's John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center, and five other area tech/economic development leaders had applied in May for a $750,000 federal Build to Scale Venture Challenge Grant sponsored by the US Economic Development Administration.

On Sept. 30, the USEDA announced 33 recipients out of 235 applicants who were awarded grants, and the North Iowa group was not among them.

With the grant and more than $800,000 in matching local funds the group had already raised, the goal was to build the North Iowa Innovation Center, a resource center that would remove any barriers to growth for tech startups -- like access to a skilled workforce, excellent broadband internet availability, mentors and angel investors.

In an email to the Globe, Putnam said it was a big disappointment but that his group was not giving up. Both he and Chad Schreck, president and CEO of the North Iowa Corridor Economic Development Corporation and part of the group that applied for the grant, believe North Iowa cannot afford to.

The employment gap between urban and rural areas nationwide -- around 10 million jobs -- is as large as it has ever been, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Innovation is where most of the job growth lies, and it's not happening in rural areas. For example, 97 percent of all computer- or math-related jobs have been created in metro areas, and the economy that surrounds innovation has outstripped the rest in growth by 4.3% in the last 20 years.

"One of the first comments we get after we make the presentation is 'we can't do that here'," Schreck told the Globe when the group applied for the federal grant. "And my response is we have to do it here. We know what will happen if we don't."

Many of the pieces the innovation center would need are already in place in North Iowa.

NIACC has the Pappajohn Center with programs designed to support and mentor startups, as well as the school's ongoing creation of regional education centers to bridge gaps between high school and post-secondary education and training in high-demand sectors, like tech.

Federal grant group is betting big on a new 'digital ecosystem' in North Iowa

Local high schools are beginning to reframe their curricula as well. And there are already a growing number of tech-based businesses in North Iowa, like Kingland, Metalcraft and DealerBuilt, many of which are looking for skilled workers and innovative minds.

It's just a matter of bringing them all together and building on that foundation of success, Putnam told the Globe in May.

With the $800,000 in support from local governments and business, NIACC, and a private donor in hand, Putnam said Tuesday his group will now work on finding other sources of funding for the rest of the project.

"The NIACC Pappajohn Center along with core leadership team who develop the plan will be continuing to look for ways to move the plan for the North Iowa Innovation Center forward," Putnam said in an email to the Globe. "We will also ... look for additional funding opportunities and partnerships. While disappointed with the EDA announcement we are resolved to find our way forward."

