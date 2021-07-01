Property containing Cato Fashions and JOANN Fabrics in Mason City currently involved in tax sale

When the office of Cerro Gordo County Treasurer Pat Wright put out the most-recent delinquent tax list earlier this month, two parcels alone accounted for 20% of the total $835,544 owed by 504 parcels.
Westside Holdings, which does business as Westside Manor Apartments on 2401 S. Taft Ave., had $104,002 listed while Willow Creek Center Outlot II, which does business as Cato Fashions and JOANN Fabrics and Crafts, had $65,977 listed as being owed.
According to Wright, both were sold at a tax sale by the county on June 21. She said that the former went to Pearwood Management with Union Bank out of Lincoln, Nebraska, as the secured bank, while Willow Creek Center Outlot II went to Hawkeye Lien Services, also with Union Bank out of Lincoln, Nebraska, as the secured bank.
In the time since, she said that the Westside Holdings parcel was "redeemed," which means it's off the books and there's no longer a lien in the treasurer's office. But, per Wright, the Willow Creek Center Outlot II parcel is still outstanding.
"I haven’t seen that that is done yet," she said.
On the Beacon.SchneiderCorp.com website, which tracks property information, the deed holder address for that outlot, where Cato Fashions and JOANN Fabrics and Crafts are, is listed as: 8410 Gross Point Road in Skokie, Illinois, which is about 15 miles north of the city of Chicago. Wright also confirmed the Skokie, Illinois address.
A search for that location on Google turns up "Sierra Realty & Management, LLC" which lists that address on its website and says that it's been in business since 2006 and oversees properties in Illinois, Iowa and Wisconsin. That includes apartment complexes in Ames and Des Moines. "We understand how to negotiate for the best prices and how to solve problems with ingenuity, rather than spending more than necessary," the last sentence in the welcome on the front page reads.
Over the phone, an employee for the company said that they were not aware of any tax sale involving a Willow Creek Center Outlot II and that they would have to contact their accounting department. They then declined to give their full name. When asked why, they said: "There’s no story."
In a follow-up call after that, Wright again confirmed that the owner of the parcel is out of Skokie, Illinois and that it was purchased at a tax sale.
"The tax sale is outstanding. The taxes are paid in a tax sale but they have to be paid back from Willow Creek Center so that we can pay Hawkeye Lien Services back," Wright said.
A search for Hawkeye Lien yields an address of 405 N. 115th Street in Omaha, Nebraska. Looking that address up brings up Adair Asset Management. Their listed phone number was called for this story but they have not responded. Iowa Code lays out that one year and nine months from a regular (one year) tax sale, a tax sale buyer can contact an attorney to start proceedings to obtain a tax sale deed. At that point, a 90-day redemption period often begins.
