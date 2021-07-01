Property containing Cato Fashions and JOANN Fabrics in Mason City currently involved in tax sale

A search for that location on Google turns up "Sierra Realty & Management, LLC" which lists that address on its website and says that it's been in business since 2006 and oversees properties in Illinois, Iowa and Wisconsin. That includes apartment complexes in Ames and Des Moines. "We understand how to negotiate for the best prices and how to solve problems with ingenuity, rather than spending more than necessary," the last sentence in the welcome on the front page reads.

Over the phone, an employee for the company said that they were not aware of any tax sale involving a Willow Creek Center Outlot II and that they would have to contact their accounting department. They then declined to give their full name. When asked why, they said: "There’s no story."

In a follow-up call after that, Wright again confirmed that the owner of the parcel is out of Skokie, Illinois and that it was purchased at a tax sale.

"The tax sale is outstanding. The taxes are paid in a tax sale but they have to be paid back from Willow Creek Center so that we can pay Hawkeye Lien Services back," Wright said.