Pritchard announced as Pritchard Family Auto Stores' director of retail operations

Ellen Pritchard will serve as the new director of retail operations for Pritchard Family Auto Stores.

Pritchard is transitioning into the role after several years of automotive industry experience, a press release said. Prior to her current role, she served as both a general sales manager and a director of support services for the company.

In her new role, Pritchard will oversee day-to-day business strategy for six Pritchard dealerships.

“I’m excited to be back in the North Iowa area to continue the legacy of the previous four Pritchard generations. I look forward to learning from our experienced staff and anticipate big opportunities for our dealerships in the future,” said Ellen.

Pritchard graduated from the National Automotive Dealers Association Academy in October.

"Pritchard Companies congratulates Ellen as she steps into this role and looks forward to the bright future of Pritchard Family Auto Stores," the press release said.

