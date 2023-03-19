Pritchard Companies, a national transportation enterprise, recently announced the appointment of Corey Stanley as their new Chief Commercial Officer.

The organization is also announced Scott Sasser has joined their team as a Vice President; Commercial & Global Sales. As part of the senior leadership growth strategy, Cory Thorpe has been promoted to Director; Commercial Sales.

According to a press release, Stanley brings over 20 years of marketing, sales and operations experience, most recently as Vice President; Regional Engineering at Holman Enterprises. He began his career at Auto Truck Group which acquired Holman in 2010, and held roles as Fleet Sales Manager, Director of Fleet Operations, Senior Sales Director and Vice President of Sales and Marketing. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Communications from University of Iowa and received his MBA in Finance at Elmhurst University.

With over 20 years of experience, Sasser has held roles in sales and business development with Textron, Crown Equipment Company, Oshkosh Corporation and JCB Ltd. Sasser spent the past 12 years with Palfinger AG, as a leader in the chassis mounted aerial platform business. As Vice President, Sales, he led domestic and international sales in Asia, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and MBA in Administration from the University of Redlands.

Thorpe joined Pritchard Companies as a Sales Consultant before moving into the National Account Manager role and has been with the company for nine years. He attended the University of Iowa, where he received a Bachelor of Science in Health and Wellness.

Stanley, Sasser and Thorpe will be growing the portfolios of Pritchard’s loyal customer base while also expanding into new and developing business segments. Through automation and digitalization Pritchard Companies will offer services that are scalable and sustainable. Their focus on relationships and innovation is the foundation they’re building for generations to come.

“We are thrilled to welcome Corey and Scott on board and believe their deep industry experience will provide framework for success,” said COO of Pritchard Companies Angela Pritchard Spiteri. “As a family enterprise, it’s essential to have depth in leadership and we couldn’t be more excited to have these industry leaders developing the next generation of Pritchard Companies.”