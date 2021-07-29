Pretty & Pink Boutique now open in downtown Mason City

A new clothing store is open and thriving in Mason City.

Pretty & Pink Boutique opened in downtown Mason City on July 1, and has already seen a great amount of success in its first month open.

Boutique owner Tina Hankins has been surprised, but excited by the size of its early customer base.

“The traffic has been really good so far,” Hankins said. “Everyone has been friendly; so far it’s been great.”

Hankins, who moved to Mason City in 2010, has dreamed of opening her own clothing store for years.

"I've dreamt of this since I was in high school," Hankins said.

Hankins spent the past couple of years prior to opening her retail storefront doing vendor shows. After more than two years doing vendor shows, the opportunity finally arose to open her own retail space.

“It’s very exciting, but also nerve-wracking,” Hankins said. “It’s a blessing, and I’m thankful to have the opportunity.”

Besides her love for fashion, Hankins cites the support of her husband, Centrail Hankins, as instrumental in her ability to realize her dreams of owning a boutique storefront.