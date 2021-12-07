Pottery on the Plaza set to open this week

A month ago, the future of Turtle Creek Pottery seemed to be bleak, but new owners have stepped in to save the business and will begin operations under a new name, this week.

In October, Katie Wold, owner of Market 124, leased out her retail space to Bare Sugar Spa and Salon, leaving no space for the paint-your-own pottery studio, Turtle Creek Pottery.

Wold opted to sell the business, and Wold's friend and Mason City Chamber Vice President Colleen Frein was immediately interested, but a busy schedule initially made the prospect unrealistic.

"When she (Wold) put it up for sale, at first, I was like 'buying that would be so fun,'" Frein said. "But I dismissed it since we (she and her husband) are both so busy.”

Colleen works full-time at the chamber, and is also pursuing Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Iowa. Her husband, Lucas, owns and operates Frein Audio and Technology.

But after more than a month had passed without Wold finding anyone to take over the the studio, Colleen and Lucas, despite their busy lives, stepped in to save the business.

"I saw again a few weeks later that nobody came forward, and at that point I stepped up to seriously chat with her (Wold)," Colleen said. "It (the studio) not being here is something I couldn’t let happen, I had to do something."

"Paint-your-own pottery is such an important and vital asset in Mason City," Colleen said. "It's an activity anyone can do, no matter how old or young, and can have fun ... There aren't a lot of things like that in Mason City."

Now under its new ownership, Turtle Creek Pottery also has a new name and a new location.

Pottery on the Plaza will be located at 14 S. Federal Ave. in downtown Mason City, operating Wednesday through Sunday during the winter season.

It's been a quick turnaround for Colleen and Lucas, moving into the space just two weeks ago, but they're already set to open their doors Friday, Dec. 10, with day-to-day operations run by local artist and Mason City Chamber of Commerce employee, Zoie Papouchis.

"It's been a whirlwind for sure," Colleen said. "But we're really excited."

