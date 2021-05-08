Polson joins MercyOne, Mason City Clinic

Polson, who grew up in the Denver, Colorado area, received her undergraduate degree from Colorado Christian University and her Master of Physician Assistant Studies degree from the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, Nebraska.

“Caring for patients allows me to use my gifts and abilities to help people in a surgical setting, but also to get to know and follow patients in a clinical setting,” she said. “Working in bariatric surgery the past two years has also allowed me to understand the impact of obesity on our society and help patients take steps to improve their health and quality of life.”