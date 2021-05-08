Polson joins MercyOne, Mason City Clinic

MercyOne North Iowa General Surgery and Mason City Clinic are welcoming Amy Polson, PA.
Polson is a physician assistant with clinical interest in bariatric surgery, gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) surgery and hernia repair.
Polson, who grew up in the Denver, Colorado area, received her undergraduate degree from Colorado Christian University and her Master of Physician Assistant Studies degree from the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, Nebraska.
Polson says chose a career in medicine to help people be happy and healthy.
“Caring for patients allows me to use my gifts and abilities to help people in a surgical setting, but also to get to know and follow patients in a clinical setting,” she said. “Working in bariatric surgery the past two years has also allowed me to understand the impact of obesity on our society and help patients take steps to improve their health and quality of life.”
Amy Polson, PA is currently accepting new patients, including through telehealth. Call 641-494-5260 to schedule an appointment.
Melanie Mergen is Local News Editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.