Phillip Chodur's G8 looking for rezoning OK from city

Mason City's Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing on Tuesday regarding a rezoning request from one of Mason City's more infamous developers.

Phillip Chodur, whose G8 Development is in the midst of a lawsuit against the city for breach of contract, is requesting a zoning change for seven parcels he owns on the corner of highways 122 and 65 South.

Chodur did not return a phone call for comment.

The properties, on the northeast corner of the intersection, are empty and have been for years. The old Mechanical Air building was located at the northeast corner of the lots. Chodur seeks to change the zoning from Z4 multi-use to Z5 central business.

"The purpose of the Z5 Central Business Zoning District is to provide for higher density, multi-story mixed use buildings that accommodate a variety of retail, entertainment, business and personal service, office, lodging, residential and civic functions supported by public squares, plazas and miniparks within a walkable, interconnected grid of landscaped streets with sidewalks. Buildings must be at least two stories and may be as high as ten stories. To preserve a walkable form, buildings are expected to be built up to the front and side lot lines (a maximum 5 feet in the front yard is allowed)," according to city planning documents.

The biggest changes for the property owner are that there would no longer be any setback or parking requirements with Z5 zoning, according to the city's Director of Development Services, Steven Van Steenhuyse. However, unlike the city's downtown, which is mostly zoned Z5, there are no nearby public parking lots.

The nearest public parking lot is at the northwest corner of Sixth Street Southwest and South Federal Avenue and it contains 27 spaces, according to the city. It is at least 80-90 feet away from Chodur's land using the closest route, and requires crossing two major highways.

The change is subject to the city council's approval and a completed re-zoning agreement, which the city and G8 are working on, Van Steenhuyse said. Parking requirements would be included in that agreement. G8 also requested the city vacate the alley that runs north-south through six of the seven plats, but the city is waiting on a development plan from G8 before addressing that request.

The commission's meeting is at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the second floor conference room of City Hall, 10 First St. NW.

In November 2018, Chodur and G8 Development filed suit against the city for alleged "breach of a contract" after the city served the San Diego-based developer with a notice of default for not providing full financing plans to the Iowa Economic Development Authority.

A trial has been tentatively set for Jan. 10, 2022.

