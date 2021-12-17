Petersen Plaza sold to RCP Investments

The long-time owner of Petersen Plaza has decided to take a step back after over 30 years of ownership, and sell the building.

"I'm retiring," Petersen Plaza owner Kendall Petersen said. "It's time to stop working."

Petersen has owned the building now known as Petersen Plaza for over 30 years. After purchasing it in 1991, Petersen redeveloped the downtown location into office space.

"Hard to believe it's been that long," Petersen remarked.

Petersen sold the building, located at 202 First Street SE in Mason City, to RCP Investments LLC. According to records from Beacon, the sale was official on Dec. 2, 2021 at a price of $845,500.

RCP Investments also recently purchased the former Five Star Cooperative building in Clear Lake, converting it into a space for Greenlee Corrugated Solutions Inc.

Matt Splittgerber, the managing partner for RCP, said that there will be no "radical changes" to Petersen Plaza on the horizon.

"We're excited about the future of the downtown area in Mason City," Splittgerber said. "We purchased the building with the intention to keep it in impeccable state with its already great group of tenants."

Petersen, now with much more free time on his hands, said that he intends to spend retirement vacationing in the south, and enjoying time with his wife, Darlene.

To honor Petersen's ownership of the building, Splittgerber said that RCP intends on keeping the Petersen Plaza name.

"We admire Mr. Petersen and everything he's done for the community," Splittgerber said. "We are proud to maintain the name Petersen Plaza."

