A Clear Lake business is thanking the community for its support over the weekend.
Because of the community’s support, South Shore Donut Co. donated $916 to Carson King and his University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital fundraiser on Monday.
“We were hoping our post would help us raise $100, so our minds are blown and our hearts absolutely full of joy tonight,” the business announced on its Facebook page.
The donation comprised a percentage of its doughnut sales, a match from a local Clear Lake business that wishes to remain anonymous and a #FORTHEKIDS jar at the shop.
Last week, South Shore Donut Co. owners John and Whitney Mixdorf voiced support for King and committed to giving 10% of their Saturday doughnut sales to his cause because of their personal connection to the Children’s Hospital.
The couple’s oldest daughter, Kinsey Anderegg, was born with vesicoureteral reflux, a condition in which urine flows the wrong way and causes kidney damage.
When Anderegg was 5, she underwent a six-hour surgery at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital to repair her condition. After a three-day hospital stay and several years of continued care, she’s “a healthy, happy and sassy sixth-grader at Newman,” Whitney said.
South Shore Donut Co. backed King after Anheuser-Busch announced it was severing ties with the 24-year-old Altoona man over several offensive social media posts that surfaced last Tuesday.
You have free articles remaining.
King became a viral sensation in September after he created a sign reading “Busch Light supply needs replenished. Venmo Carson-King-25,” which was captured by cameras at ESPN’s “College GameDay” in Ames.
The sign generated national attention, inspiring donors from across the country to contribute to King's Venmo account, and when he announced he would donate the money to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital, even more money started coming from businesses, organizations and individuals.
King announced in a tweet Monday that he had raised more than $2.3 million. His fundraiser ended at midnight Tuesday.
The Mixdorfs, of Clear Lake, opened South Shore Donut Co., a family-owned and -operated gourmet doughnut and lunch shop at 1205 S. Shore Drive, in October 2017.
The couple released an online ordering menu for Saturday featuring five special sixers, or six-doughnut boxes, inspired by King, including one — #FORTHEKIDS sixer — where customers could purchase a box of doughnuts to be delivered to the Children’s Hospital or the Iowa City Ronald McDonald House.
As a result of its fundraiser, 47 dozen doughnuts will be delivered to the Children’s Hospital and Ronald McDonald House as soon as they coordinate the final details, South Shore Donut Co. announced Monday on social media.
“This is amazing, and we want to thank the North Iowa community for helping us be able to donate this to Carson’s fundraiser,” the post said.
