Opening of Marriott Hotel in Clear Lake delayed

Clear Lake tourists may have to wait a little bit longer before staying at the city’s newest hotel.

The Fairfield by Marriott currently under construction was scheduled to open and begin operations sometime in August. But due to the COVID-19 pandemic the hotel is now not scheduled to open until October.

According to Clear Lake City Administrator Scott Flory, the hotel has experienced a delay receiving a large quantity of items due to the COVID-19 pandemic such as furniture, fixtures and similar equipment needed before the hotel can begin operations.

The hotel, located off I-35 and Highway 18 in Clear Lake, is now expected to be complete on Oct. 1, but Flory says that date is fluid and could be sooner or later depending on the time it takes to get the necessary equipment. Flory also said the estimate of Oct. 1 is a few weeks old and the situation could very well have already changed.

The developers of the Marriott hotel, Kalpesh Patel, CEO at VKB Management LLC, of West Des Moines, and Ryan Huegerich CEO at HCI Hotel Supply, of Omaha, Nebraska did not respond to requests for comment from the Globe Gazette.