Opening of Marriott Hotel in Clear Lake delayed

Clear Lake tourists may have to wait a little bit longer before staying at the city’s newest hotel.
The Fairfield by Marriott currently under construction was scheduled to open and begin operations sometime in August. But due to the COVID-19 pandemic the hotel is now not scheduled to open until October.
According to Clear Lake City Administrator Scott Flory, the hotel has experienced a delay receiving a large quantity of items due to the COVID-19 pandemic such as furniture, fixtures and similar equipment needed before the hotel can begin operations.
The hotel, located off I-35 and Highway 18 in Clear Lake, is now expected to be complete on Oct. 1, but Flory says that date is fluid and could be sooner or later depending on the time it takes to get the necessary equipment. Flory also said the estimate of Oct. 1 is a few weeks old and the situation could very well have already changed.
The developers of the Marriott hotel, Kalpesh Patel, CEO at VKB Management LLC, of West Des Moines, and Ryan Huegerich CEO at HCI Hotel Supply, of Omaha, Nebraska did not respond to requests for comment from the Globe Gazette.
Patel and Hugerich alongside members of the Clear Lake City Council broke ground on the project in June of last year after experiencing delays in the start of the project due to the pandemic.
According to Mayor Nelson Crabb, the Fairfield by Marriott will be the first new hotel in the city in over 20 years.
The hotel project was approved by Clear Lake City Council back in 2019 and is estimated to cost over $13 million.
The Fairfield by Marriott will feature 85 rooms and a conference center and event space that can accommodate up to 450 people.
As part of the development agreement, the developers were offered a loan from the city of Clear Lake not to exceed $1.2 million, and $150,000 for starting construction before June 30, 2020 and an additional $150,000 for having the hotel operational by June 30, 2021.
The developers met the requirements for the $150,000 to start prior to June 30, but did not meet the requirements for the second $150,000 payment as the hotel is still not operational.
