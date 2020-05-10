North Iowa Strong campaign raises more than $20K for small businesses

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The T-shirt campaign a Mason City screen printing and embroidery shop launched in April raised more than $20,000 to help small businesses in North Iowa during the COVID-19 pandemic.

D&D Sales Inc. announced Thursday on its Facebook page that the campaign raised $22,100 for 139 businesses.

“Way to go, North Iowa!” the Facebook post said.

D&D Sales, in partnership with Alpha Media, CENT Credit Union and Pritchard, sold custom youth and adult “North Iowa Strong” T-shirts online last month.

As part of the campaign, D&D Sales designed T-shirts that feature an outline of the state of Iowa with “North Iowa Strong” and #SupportLocal on the front and the names of the small businesses participating in the campaign on the back.

T-shirts — bagged and tagged — have been delivered to the participating businesses for the customers who supported them to pick up.

Businesses from Northwood, Manly, Lake Mills, Thompson, Mason City, Clear Lake, Forest City and more signed up for the campaign.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.