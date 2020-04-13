North Iowa Strong campaign launches to help small businesses

A Mason City screen printing and embroidery shop has launched a T-shirt campaign to help small businesses in North Iowa during the COVID-19 pandemic.
D&D Sales Inc., in partnership with Alpha Media and CENT Credit Union, started selling custom youth and adult “North Iowa Strong” T-shirts online on Thursday.
“We all have to have each other’s backs,” said Lisa Lane, who owns D&D Sales with her husband, Dave, and Dale and Sue Helgeland. “We’re North Iowa Strong.”
As part of the campaign, D&D Sales designed T-shirts that feature an outline of the state of Iowa with “North Iowa Strong” and #SupportLocal on the front and the names of the small businesses participating in the campaign on the back.
So how does it work?
Small North Iowa businesses have until Wednesday to sign up to participate in the campaign.
To participate as a business, call 641-423-9487 or email ddsalesorders@gmail.com. There is no cost to participate, Lane said.
Once a business is signed up, people can purchase a T-shirt online in support of them.
The T-shirts cost $20 each, and of that, $13 will go directly to small North Iowa businesses.
Lane said $10 will go toward the business of choice and $3 will be put into a general fund that will be split among all participating businesses at the end of the campaign.
“Every shirt sold is going to benefit everyone on the list,” she said.
T-shirts can be purchased online at www.ddsalesonlineshop.com until April 30.
If North Iowans don’t want to purchase a T-shirt, they can choose to donate $50 toward the business of their choice.
Once the campaign ends, the T-shirts — bagged and tagged — will be delivered to the participating businesses for the customers who supported them to pick up. Businesses will also receive a check from their shirts sold as well as their portion of the general fund.
On Monday, there were more than 115 businesses participating and more than 400 T-shirts had been sold, Lane said.
Businesses from Northwood, Manly, Lake Mills, Thompson, Mason City, Clear Lake, Forest City and more have signed up for the campaign.
She said D&D would love to have more than 150 North Iowa businesses participate and sell more than 2,000 shirts before the end of April.
“It’d be nice come next month or whenever this (pandemic) is over, we can talk to the mayor about making a ‘North Iowa Strong Day’ where everyone wears their shirts. It’d be fun to see a bunch of them out,” Lane said.
Although D&D Sales isn’t profiting off the campaign, it helps its business—and its employees—stay busy, she said.
D&D Sales employs more than 40 full- and part-time staff, and while several of its regular customers continue to do business, it’s seen a slow down due to the virus, as well, Lane said.
“We’re all in this together,” she said. “Even if you only get a couple shirts sold, that’s fine. You should know people are here for you and behind you.
For more information on the campaign, visit www.ddsalesonlineshop.com or the D&D Sales Inc. Facebook page.
Reach Reporter Ashley Stewart at 641-421-0533. Follow her on Twitter at GGastewart.
