North Iowa Strong campaign launches to help small businesses

“Every shirt sold is going to benefit everyone on the list,” she said.

T-shirts can be purchased online at www.ddsalesonlineshop.com until April 30.

If North Iowans don’t want to purchase a T-shirt, they can choose to donate $50 toward the business of their choice.

Once the campaign ends, the T-shirts — bagged and tagged — will be delivered to the participating businesses for the customers who supported them to pick up. Businesses will also receive a check from their shirts sold as well as their portion of the general fund.

On Monday, there were more than 115 businesses participating and more than 400 T-shirts had been sold, Lane said.

Businesses from Northwood, Manly, Lake Mills, Thompson, Mason City, Clear Lake, Forest City and more have signed up for the campaign.

She said D&D would love to have more than 150 North Iowa businesses participate and sell more than 2,000 shirts before the end of April.

“It’d be nice come next month or whenever this (pandemic) is over, we can talk to the mayor about making a ‘North Iowa Strong Day’ where everyone wears their shirts. It’d be fun to see a bunch of them out,” Lane said.