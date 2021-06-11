North Iowa Corridor looks to the future in annual meeting

Over 50 business executives, government officials and residents of North Iowa met at the Surf Ballroom on Thursday afternoon for the North Iowa Corridor Economic Development Corporation’s annual event. There, members of the North Iowa Corridor celebrated their successes in 2020 and shared their vision of how to improve the northern Iowa community in the future.

The COVID-19 pandemic created problems for communities across the country, but Schreck said the North Iowa Corridor navigated those difficulties well.

“There have been massive business failures (because of the pandemic) around the country. We did not see that here,” Schreck said. “I’m proud of our success … We have something special here.”

Despite the success the North Iowa Corridor has seen, there are still issues they wish to address in the coming year.

The goal for the North Iowa Corridor moving forward is to combat the declining number of jobs in North Iowa and continue to make the area a place people want to live.

“We need to do something about it,” Schreck said about the declining number of jobs.