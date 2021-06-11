North Iowa Corridor looks to the future in annual meeting

Over 50 business executives, government officials and residents of North Iowa met at the Surf Ballroom on Thursday afternoon for the North Iowa Corridor Economic Development Corporation’s annual event. There, members of the North Iowa Corridor celebrated their successes in 2020 and shared their vision of how to improve the northern Iowa community in the future.
The COVID-19 pandemic created problems for communities across the country, but Schreck said the North Iowa Corridor navigated those difficulties well.
“There have been massive business failures (because of the pandemic) around the country. We did not see that here,” Schreck said. “I’m proud of our success … We have something special here.”
Despite the success the North Iowa Corridor has seen, there are still issues they wish to address in the coming year.
The goal for the North Iowa Corridor moving forward is to combat the declining number of jobs in North Iowa and continue to make the area a place people want to live.
“We need to do something about it,” Schreck said about the declining number of jobs.
Schreck pointed to many ongoing projects in Cerro Gordo County that he feels will drive more people to North Iowa, including the Southbridge Mall renovations, the Marriott Hotel in Clear Lake and the Clear Lake Wellness Center.
No project was featured as prominently as the North Iowa Corridor’s partnership with the Center on Rural Innovation (CORI).
The North Iowa Corridor has partnered with CORI and the NIACC Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center to begin creating an environment in North Iowa to encourage the creation of tech startups and to increase the number of tech jobs.
Molly Pyle and Leah Taylor, two of the project leads for CORI, talked about how vital it is to bring tech innovation to North Iowa.
“From 1997 to 2017, the digital economy grew 4.3 times faster than the overall economy and was almost 7 percent of GDP in 2017,” Taylor said. “However, almost all of it, 97 percent of those jobs, were created in metro areas since 2010.”
Growing North Iowa’s digital economy is a priority for the North Iowa Corridor.
“We all know it. Tech is the future,” Schreck added.
A key component to the success of this program is the proposed construction of the North Iowa Innovation Center, which would serve as a physical hub for tech entrepreneurship in the community.
CORI has already helped raise $800,000 in funding to assist in creating the innovation center and has applied for a $750,000 federal grant that Schreck hopes the government will decide on by August.
Pyle and Taylor were optimistic about North Iowa’s potential to create tech innovations and a thriving digital economy and the potential outcome it could have on the community.
“North Iowa is really well-positioned to become a cluster of innovation creating scalable tech startups,” Pyle said. “At the end of the day, seeing these kinds of outcomes in North Iowa, the quality of life for all residents will improve and sustain the community for generations to come.”
Zachary Dupont covers politics and business development for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at 641-421-0533 or zachary.dupont@globegazette.com. Follow Zachary on Twitter at @ZachNDupont