North Iowa Corridor announces plans for Shopko building

EVCO Holdings, LLC announced on Thursday that after an extensive search it is in preliminary agreement to purchase the former building in Mason City for its new manufacturing and assembly project.

The project is contingent upon completion of due diligence and state approvals according to a press release from North Iowa Corridor. The company intends to create up to 100 jobs over its first five years according to CFO Kurt Malcore.

“Mason City is an attractive location for our new operations," said Malcore in a statement. "We were excited to find a facility that meets our needs in a community with high quality of life and proximity to our key partners and markets. We greatly appreciate the North Iowa Corridor EDC and City of Mason City’s assistance as we have worked through the process.”

The Minnesota based EVCO Holdings, LLC is a new company that will create various product lines in the growing recreational electric vehicle market. This will include Streetrod Golf Cars and various electric vehicle base products and components.

The project will go before the Mason City Council on Sept. 6 for consideration of support of the company of support of the company's high quality jobs funding application to the IEDA that will be reviewed later this month. The City of Mason City is working through final terms of a development agreement with EVCO that will be brought before the city council in a future meeting. Upon final approvals of the IEDA and the city, work to begin and the goal to begin operation in quarter one in 2023.

“We are really excited to partner with EVCO in bringing new investment and jobs to North Iowa”, said President and CEO of the North Iowa Corridor Economic Development Corporation Chad Schreck in a statement. “This is an exciting industry to bring to our region, and we look forward to a successful partnership between the company our and community.”