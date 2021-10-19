North Iowa Collision Center under new ownership

Married couple Collin and Jenna Sheriff purchased the North Iowa Collision Center in recent weeks and have big plans for the future of the shop.

The North Iowa Collision Center, an auto repair shop offering repair services to automobiles that have sustained damage in some form, opened in 1999 in Clear Lake. Currently, the North Iowa Collision Center is located in Clear Lake off Highway 122 at 11201 265th Street.

Collin, originally from Sheffield, has been working as the at the North Iowa Collison Center for seven years, and has been the general manager for the past two, while Jenna, from the Mason City area, is a full-time realtor with Jane Fischer & Associates.

The opportunity to own North Iowa Collison Center has been slightly in discussion for the Sheriffs for a while, as founder and former owner Bruce Steinberg was beginning to want to take the next steps in his life, Collin said.

Steinberg is staying on full-time as a technician with the North Iowa Collision Center.

"He just wanted to work on cars," Collin said. "He's a crazy workaholic; you can't slow him down."

Collin said that this opportunity wasn't something he was considering even just a few years ago, but as he spent time learning about car collision repair work, the excitement of owning a facility grew.

"When I came into the industry it was honestly just a job I took," Collin said. "It's just one of those things that clicked for me ... I haven't looked back since."

Some things will be changing under new ownership, as Collin hopes to bring the shop up to date. Cars are becoming more autonomous, and Collin hopes to update the technology on hand at the North Iowa Collision Center to service the new technology in the automobile world. Servicing the calibrations and cameras built into these cars is becoming a more important task by the year, according to Collin.

"We're definitely going to be diving into the technology side of things," Collin said. "I don't think us or anyone around here is really ready for what's coming."

Now running the day-to-day operations of the North Iowa Collision Center, Collin, with Jenna alongside to help where needed, is excited to be able to serve the North Iowa community in a larger capacity than ever before.

"I've basically been here my whole life, and this is giving me the opportunity to provide an excellent service to the community, and to back," Collin said. "I'm excited to have a voice in the community."

