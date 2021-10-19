 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

North Iowa Collision Center under new ownership

Married couple Collin and Jenna Sheriff purchased the North Iowa Collision Center in recent weeks and have big plans for the future of the shop. 

North Iowa Collision Center new owners - Sheriffs

New owners Collin and Jenna Sheriff stand in the lobby of North Iowa Collision Center on Monday.

The North Iowa Collision Center, an auto repair shop offering repair services to automobiles that have sustained damage in some form, opened in 1999 in Clear Lake. Currently, the North Iowa Collision Center is located in Clear Lake off Highway 122 at 11201 265th Street. 

Collin, originally from Sheffield, has been working as the at the North Iowa Collison Center for seven years, and has been the general manager for the past two, while Jenna, from the Mason City area, is a full-time realtor with Jane Fischer & Associates. 

The opportunity to own North Iowa Collison Center has been slightly in discussion for the Sheriffs for a while, as founder and former owner Bruce Steinberg was beginning to want to take the next steps in his life, Collin said. 

Steinberg is staying on full-time as a technician with the North Iowa Collision Center. 

"He just wanted to work on cars," Collin said. "He's a crazy workaholic; you can't slow him down." 

North Iowa Collision Center new owners - auto body

An employee of North Iowa Collision Center works on a vehicle in one of the facilities repair wings on Monday.

Collin said that this opportunity wasn't something he was considering even just a few years ago, but as he spent time learning about car collision repair work, the excitement of owning a facility grew. 

People are also reading…

"When I came into the industry it was honestly just a job I took," Collin said. "It's just one of those things that clicked for me ... I haven't looked back since."  

Some things will be changing under new ownership, as Collin hopes to bring the shop up to date. Cars are becoming more autonomous, and Collin hopes to update the technology on hand at the North Iowa Collision Center to service the new technology in the automobile world. Servicing the calibrations and cameras built into these cars is becoming a more important task by the year, according to Collin. 

North Iowa Collision Center new owners - large vehicle

A North Iowa Collision employee attends to repairs on a large fifth-wheel camper in a repair wing on Monday.

"We're definitely going to be diving into the technology side of things," Collin said. "I don't think us or anyone around here is really ready for what's coming." 

Now running the day-to-day operations of the North Iowa Collision Center, Collin, with Jenna alongside to help where needed, is excited to be able to serve the North Iowa community in a larger capacity than ever before. 

"I've basically been here my whole life, and this is giving me the opportunity to provide an excellent service to the community, and to back," Collin said. "I'm excited to have a voice in the community." 

$1 for 6 months of local news

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and it can also be the most delicious. Here are a few tricks chefs swear by to upgrade their breakfast sandwiches. Buzz60’s Johana Restrepo has more.

Zachary Dupont covers politics and business development for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at 641-421-0533 or zachary.dupont@globegazette.com. Follow Zachary on Twitter at @ZachNDupont

0 comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Gas prices continue to rise as global energy crisis shows no signs of slowing

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News