North Iowa biofuel companies react to Supreme Court decision on RFS waiver extensions

On Friday, the U.S. Supreme Court handed a significant win to small oil refineries across the United States, which could have major implications for local biofuel industries.
By a ruling of 6-3, the Supreme Court ruled in favor of small oil refineries’ ability to receive hardship extensions on waivers from the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS), which, as part of the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) the changes made to the Clean Air in 2005 and 2007, requires that oil refineries across the United States must have a certain percentage of their fuel be created with renewable fuel sources. Small oil refineries, which are defined as refineries that produce less than 75,000 barrels of oil per day, can be exempt from the RFS if they can present the EPA with proof that complying with the RFS would lead to significant financial hardship for a refinery.
During former President Barack Obama’s tenure in office, the EPA received a minimal number of petitions for waivers, with less than half of those being accepted, according to the Renewable Fuels Association (RFA).
In 2013, the EPA accepted eight extensions and accepted 31 in 2018, according to the EPA. From 2011-2015, the EPA denied 77 applications. From 2017 through 2020, the EPA has only denied five.
During former President Trump’s term in office, 85 compliance exemptions were given out by the EPA to oil refineries. Those 85 exemptions equated to 4.04 billion gallons of lost RFS blending requirements, according to the RFA.
Much of the debate stems from whether small oil refineries should be eligible for extensions without having consistently been exempt from the RFS since its first year in 2011.
President Joe Biden's administration argued that the word "extension" would imply that to be eligible for exemption from the RFS, refineries must have been continuously exempt since 2011. However, three small refineries argued in court that due to the phrase "at any time," found in one section of the law, they should be eligible to seek one anew without having to maintain the hardship exemption continuously.
The case was filed by the RFA against the EPA in the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals in Denver, Colorado in May of 2018. In January of 2020, the court sided with the RFA, agreeing that the EPA had overstepped its jurisdiction in granting non-continuous extensions on waivers to small oil refineries.
Refineries asked the Supreme Court to review the decision by the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals, and on Friday, the Supreme Court overturned the decision.
Chad Kuhlers, CEO of Golden Grain Energy in Mason City, was critical of the verdict, asking why refineries should be eligible for exemptions.
“What we would expect is it would reduce the demand for ethanol,” said Kuhlers. “There is less of an incentive for these companies to use ethanol in their gasoline supply.
“It doesn’t make any sense from my chair on why you can extend RFS exemptions after they’ve already passed. If you didn’t ask for the exemption in 2016, 2015, and you’re asking for it in 2021, I struggle with that … the Supreme Court essentially said you can turn in your homework late.”
Justice Neil Gorsuch gave the majority opinion on the decision for the Supreme Court and also used an education example to justify the verdict.
“It is entirely natural—and consistent with ordinary usage—to seek an 'extension' of time even after some lapse,” Gorsuch wrote. “Think of the forgetful student who asks for an 'extension' for a term paper after the deadline has passed.”
POET Biorefining, which operates a facility in Hanlontown, is optimistic that the Supreme Court decision won't lead to more waivers being accepted. POET's trade association Growth Energy released a statement regarding the decision.
"Today’s decision does nothing to change the 10th Circuit’s ruling," Growth Energy CEO Emily Skor said. "New leaders at the Environmental Protection Agency have shown a willingness to defend the RFS, most recently by reversing three improperly granted exemptions. We look forward to working with the Biden administration to keep a lid on exemptions, further strengthen the RFS, and fast-track our progress toward decarbonization."
There are currently 70 pending RFS extension waivers waiting for a decision by the EPA. The RFA estimates that if all were to pass, another 3.3 billion gallons of RFS blending requirements would be lost.
