North Iowa biofuel companies react to Supreme Court decision on RFS waiver extensions

“What we would expect is it would reduce the demand for ethanol,” said Kuhlers. “There is less of an incentive for these companies to use ethanol in their gasoline supply.

“It doesn’t make any sense from my chair on why you can extend RFS exemptions after they’ve already passed. If you didn’t ask for the exemption in 2016, 2015, and you’re asking for it in 2021, I struggle with that … the Supreme Court essentially said you can turn in your homework late.”

Justice Neil Gorsuch gave the majority opinion on the decision for the Supreme Court and also used an education example to justify the verdict.

“It is entirely natural—and consistent with ordinary usage—to seek an 'extension' of time even after some lapse,” Gorsuch wrote. “Think of the forgetful student who asks for an 'extension' for a term paper after the deadline has passed.”

POET Biorefining, which operates a facility in Hanlontown, is optimistic that the Supreme Court decision won't lead to more waivers being accepted. POET's trade association Growth Energy released a statement regarding the decision.