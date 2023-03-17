With the recent failures of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and Signature Bank, NY, local banks want their customers to know their investments are secure.

Marti Rodamaker, Chairman and CEO of First National Bank, headquartered in Mason City, assures clients that Iowa banks are strong. "The good news with Iowa banks is they are in very good overall financial health."

SVB and Signature have both been closed by regulators and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) took receivership and transferred all assets to what are known as 'bridge' banks. These banks are temporary full-service institutions operated by the FDIC as it markets the bank to bidders. Customers have full access to their accounts and transactions occur as normal throughout receivership.

FDIC insures depositors' funds up to a predetermined amount. The standard insured amount is $250,000, per depositor, per institution, per ownership category. This means for each type of account you own, you can be covered up to $250,000.

North Iowa banks are mainly made up of deposits from small businesses, families and farm income. "The risk model is very different on the local level where deposits come from area residents and are very diversified, "says Rodamaker.

For Credit Unions, that risk is self-determined. North Iowa Community Credit Union Director of Marketing Michelle Jurgens says, "In the credit union, there are no stockholders, we are not publicly traded and each member has equal voting rights." Credit unions are regulated by the National Credit Union Administration which has similar protections as FDIC.

SVB suffered what is called a "bank run," in which depositors feel that the bank may not be solvent and withdraw their funds. In the case of SVB, the bank itself was home to numerous venture capitalist firms, which generally make large cash investments in riskier endeavors. Once venture capitalist firms start withdrawing large amounts of money, balance sheets can no longer be reconciled and regulators and the FDIC step in.

Rodamaker says the average deposit amount at First Citizens is closer to $35,000 than to $250,000, so even in the event of a catastrophe, depositors would be covered. Most Iowa banks work within their communities rather than with large investors. For those who do carry deposits of over $250,000 additional insurance may be purchased through the financial institution.

"Clear Lake Bank and Trust is well capitalized and continues to be in a really strong position to serve our customers and the communities we are in. Our business model is very different than what occurred with the two banks last week, Paul Stevenson, President and Chief Credit Officer of Clear Lake Bank & Trust Co. said in an emailed statement.

"We gather local deposits and loan them to local people to purchase homes, run their farming operations, or start and grow businesses. We are relationship bankers and know the people we do businesses with on a daily basis."