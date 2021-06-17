NIACC's Youth Entrepreneurial Academy plays host to aspiring entrepreneurs

The NIACC Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center hosts its 24th Youth Entrepreneurial Academy this week.
The Youth Entrepreneurial Academy is a program for high school students in North Iowa looking to inspire the next wave of young entrepreneurs in the community.
Kelley O’Rourke, the youth entrepreneurial coordinator with the NIACC Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center, said the goal is to help kids begin to learn how to create wealth for themselves.
“We want kids to empower themselves to be job creators and create wealth for themselves,” O’Rourke said. “It’s an awesome opportunity for these students.”
The Youth Entrepreneurial Academy uses the business model canvas, which is designed to help students learn the tools to start their own businesses. Students taking part in the Youth Entrepreneurial Academy in lectures, team-building exercises and mock business activities throughout the week.
On Tuesday, students were given $15, with the only instruction being to “go create a business.” Each group had to go out and make a profit on their $15 by the end of the day, with students going out and selling soda, ice cream and popsicles. One group even ended up making a profit of over $150.
One student that was part of the group able to turn the $150 in profit is a rising junior at Clear Lake High School, Christopher Molander.
Molander has been running his own business flipping cars since he was 15 years old and is looking to potentially use his enthusiasm for magic tricks to build a business. He said he joined the Youth Entrepreneurial Academy to learn how he can further his goals as an entrepreneur.
“The reason I chose to do the program is because I want to be an entrepreneur. I want to own my own business,” Molander said. “It’s been awesome so far.”
Another student taking full advantage of all the Youth Entrepreneurial Academy offers is Mason City High School graduate Christian Rodriguez.
Rodriguez, who will be attending NIACC starting this fall, has been running a lawn maintenance and decorative landscaping company called, A Cut Above Lawn and Landscape. Rodriguez has been running A Cut Above Lawn and Landscape, which he admits he’s thinking of changing the name of, for the past three years.
“When (O’Rourke) mentioned it to me, it sounded really interesting,” Rodriguez said. “A lot of my friends have done it, and a lot of business owners I know went through this same academy when they were in high school, so putting all of that together, I thought it would be beneficial for me.”
One of the things that makes the Youth Entrepreneurial Academy special is how students don’t just cut ties upon completing the program.
“The great thing about this (Youth Entrepreneurial Academy) is that we don’t just say ‘Bye, see you’ we keep relationships,” O’Rourke said. “The relationships just keep growing, students will come back and say, ‘Hey, can you write a recommendation for me?’ or ‘Hey, I put you down as a reference.’”
The Youth Entrepreneurial Academy began on Monday earlier this week and will run through the end of the week. The program will come to an end on Tuesday, June 22, when the students will be able to take everything they’ve learned to compete in a pitch contest.
For the pitch contest, each student will get the chance to pitch their business ideas to a panel of judges. The winners will be awarded $500 in seed money to help further their entrepreneurial goals.
All students who complete the Youth Entrepreneurial Academy will be awarded a $500 scholarship to NIACC, eligible to be used following their high school graduations. Thanks to the annual funding from the John K. and Luise V. Hanson Foundation, the program is offered to students for free.
