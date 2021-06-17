NIACC's Youth Entrepreneurial Academy plays host to aspiring entrepreneurs

Molander has been running his own business flipping cars since he was 15 years old and is looking to potentially use his enthusiasm for magic tricks to build a business. He said he joined the Youth Entrepreneurial Academy to learn how he can further his goals as an entrepreneur.

“The reason I chose to do the program is because I want to be an entrepreneur. I want to own my own business,” Molander said. “It’s been awesome so far.”

Another student taking full advantage of all the Youth Entrepreneurial Academy offers is Mason City High School graduate Christian Rodriguez.

Rodriguez, who will be attending NIACC starting this fall, has been running a lawn maintenance and decorative landscaping company called, A Cut Above Lawn and Landscape. Rodriguez has been running A Cut Above Lawn and Landscape, which he admits he’s thinking of changing the name of, for the past three years.

“When (O’Rourke) mentioned it to me, it sounded really interesting,” Rodriguez said. “A lot of my friends have done it, and a lot of business owners I know went through this same academy when they were in high school, so putting all of that together, I thought it would be beneficial for me.”