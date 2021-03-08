NIACC summit on digital economy tries to answer question of how to grow tech jobs in North Iowa

When the Mason City Chamber of Commerce hosted the annual "State of North Iowa" event on Feb. 25, more than one speaker made it clear that the area's recovery from the economic upheaval caused by the COVID-19 pandemic would have to include a greater focus on the digital economy.

"One of the things we learned in the pandemic is that people can work from anywhere. So why not here?" Chamber of Commerce President Robin Anderson said. "Or why not have enterprises located here that can work from anywhere?"

At an event hosted by NIACC on Thursday afternoon, representatives from multiple business sectors across the state discussed just how North Iowa could take its place in such an economy.