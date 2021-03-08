NIACC summit on digital economy tries to answer question of how to grow tech jobs in North Iowa

When the Mason City Chamber of Commerce hosted the annual "State of North Iowa" event on Feb. 25, more than one speaker made it clear that the area's recovery from the economic upheaval caused by the COVID-19 pandemic would have to include a greater focus on the digital economy.
"One of the things we learned in the pandemic is that people can work from anywhere. So why not here?" Chamber of Commerce President Robin Anderson said. "Or why not have enterprises located here that can work from anywhere?"
At an event hosted by NIACC on Thursday afternoon, representatives from multiple business sectors across the state discussed just how North Iowa could take its place in such an economy.
A first step that numerous speakers agreed on is that all kinds of computer work needs to be integrated even more into the community school districts in the area. Tony Brownlee, the president of the Clear Lake-based Kingland, which is a software and data service, said people need to have technology demystified for them as early as possible.
"If we’re going to educate people in schools, we’ve got to give them a frame of reference. What is this thing called "the cloud” and why do I care? That’s a big part of this," Brownlee said.
Samantha Dahlby, a K-12 instructor with the Cedar Rapids-based non-profit NewBoCo, which works in the overlap between education and tech, said that along with that demystification there also need to be connections made.
"Whenever I talk directly to students, I tell them that opportunities are endless. We really want to get it into their day-to-day. See it as something integrated into science, math and English. We are not waiting just until high school, that is too late," Dahlby said.
One system Dahlby said she's worked in is the Osage Community School District. According to Barb Schwamann, the Osage superintendent, it's been about five years since the district put even more import on technology and her students seeing how it threads through everything will help them once they leave.
Dave Versteeg, the Mason City Community School District superintendent, said that the pandemic has helped to jumpstart the school system's tech skill focus and make kids aware of what kind of learning works best for them. "I think that we have figured out some kids really like to learn online so Mason City has formed a virtual academy. It’s not for everybody, but it is for a lot of people," he said.
As for those already out of school and in the economy, presenters at the NIACC event saw a place for them in a more tech-based North Iowa.
Skyler Nesheim, a vice president of engineering for Des Moines' e-commerce company Dwolla, pointed out that education programs such as the online "Lambda School" will help people train to become web developers and programmers while giving them the option to defer tuition payments until they're placed in a job. The way he sees it, there's no reason why someone in Iowa couldn't finish that program and get hired by a company in California but continue to live in the Hawkeye State.
"The power of the internet brings us the opportunity to work for a lot of different places but remain here," he said.
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.