NIACC offering free health care training

North Iowa Area Community College is offering free health care training opportunities. Choose from eight health care careers: Certified Nurse Assistant (CNA) or CNA Refresher, Medication Aid or Manager, Phlebotomy, IV Therapy, Emergency Medical Technician (EMT), or Advanced EMT.

According to the press release, these short-term certificates range in length from four weeks to a full semester, and are free for Iowa residents age 18 and older. NIACC has programs that can assist with tuition, books, uniforms, testing fees and transportation costs. Navigators assist students by monitoring progress, problem solving and finding employment after training.

Patti Hanson, Dean of Continuing Education at NIACC said, “These classes provide excellent training with a focus on helping people get into the workforce more quickly and filling the demand for trained health care professionals.

“This also allows those unsure of returning to school a chance to slowly ease into a learning environment, and often times students will expand their original goals, transferring to a two-year degree program.”

Space is limited. To learn more about this training option and the free supports, contact Pathway Navigators – Melanie 641-422-4078 or Angela 641-422-4312. Navigators will walk you through the application process. Applications will be taken until each class is full. Deadlines apply.

For more information about health care training options at NIACC visit https://www.niacc.edu/health/nurse-aide/. Interested in other short-term training options and supports/assistance available to help you with your goals, visit https://www.niacc.edu/continuing-education/tuition-assistance-programs/.