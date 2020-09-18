NIACC instructors receive awards for excellence in teaching

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC) congratulates this year’s Excellence in Teaching award winners: Rodney Zehr, Kevin Losee, and Brad Grout. During the 2019-20 academic year graduating students were invited to respond to a survey and provide comments about an instructor they had in class who made a positive impact in their life and educational experience. NIACC President, Steve Schulz, presented the awards during the NIACC All-Staff meeting on August 24.

Arts and Science: Rodney Zehr — According to President Schulz, “Rodney Zehr is an outstanding mathematics instructor committed to helping students achieve successful outcomes in mathematics. His willingness to meet students “where they are” in their learning and support them through the successful completion of their math requirements sets a standard for all instructors to follow.”

A student responded, “This whole year Rod has been so helpful, making everyone feel important. He was a huge impact on my freshman year and I believe he would be great for this award because he is so caring and passionate about teaching his students. I felt that Rod was very understanding and made me feel at home when in his classroom.”