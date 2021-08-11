New study to analyze Mason City's workforce

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Following the online surveys, the Iowa Workforce Development will conduct over the phone surveys in the area through a third party out of Missouri. The questions in the over the phone interview will be made at the same as those in the online survey, and will also be anonymous.

According to Schreck, messages were sent out to Mason City residents on Monday, and the online survey will be available through Aug. 29.

After Aug. 29, the Iowa Workforce Development will begin to conduct over the phone interviews.

"We really want to encourage people to participate," Schreck said. "Hopefully we can get a good participation rate."

The study comes at a good time as North Iowa and the country overall suffer from unprecedented labor shortages.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, there were 10.1 million job openings across the United States on the final business day of June this year.

This labor shortage has been felt by many in North Iowa, with businesses across the state struggling to fill vacant job openings.

What are North Iowa businesses doing to combat labor shortages? One of the events many businesses in need of employees are attending is the Open Air Career Fair.