New study to analyze Mason City's workforce

A new study commissioned for Mason City is looking to analyze the local workforce in an effort to improve economic development in the community.
The North Iowa Corridor Economic Development Corporation has partnered up with the Iowa Workforce Development and the Iowa Economic Development Authority to conduct a laborshed employment study in Mason City.
Laborshed studies are used by cities and states to analyze workforce characteristics of their communities to help improve economic development. The study in Mason City will look to geographically define which communities contribute to the city's workforce, and measure the availability and characteristics of Mason City area workers, according to the press release.
Chad Schreck, president and CEO of the North Iowa Corridor Economic Development Corporation, said the laborshed study will be of good use to the community.
"It's a great tool to give to businesses," Schreck said. "We're hoping to get as detailed a look at this as we can."
According to Schreck, laborshed studies are conducted in Mason City every two years in effort to update the data.
The study will contact Mason City residents randomly to ask them to fill out an online survey anonymously. Respondents will answer questions about their employment status, wages, benefits and more.
Following the online surveys, the Iowa Workforce Development will conduct over the phone surveys in the area through a third party out of Missouri. The questions in the over the phone interview will be made at the same as those in the online survey, and will also be anonymous.
According to Schreck, messages were sent out to Mason City residents on Monday, and the online survey will be available through Aug. 29.
After Aug. 29, the Iowa Workforce Development will begin to conduct over the phone interviews.
"We really want to encourage people to participate," Schreck said. "Hopefully we can get a good participation rate."
The study comes at a good time as North Iowa and the country overall suffer from unprecedented labor shortages.
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, there were 10.1 million job openings across the United States on the final business day of June this year.
This labor shortage has been felt by many in North Iowa, with businesses across the state struggling to fill vacant job openings.
One of the events many businesses in need of employees are attending is the Open Air Career Fair.
The results of the laborshed study will be available at https://www.iowalmi.gov/laborshed-studies upon its completion.
Zachary Dupont covers politics and business development for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at 641-421-0533 or zachary.dupont@globegazette.com. Follow Zachary on Twitter at @ZachNDupont