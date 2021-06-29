New owners have lofty vision for Pine Creek Golf Club

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Haugen will take those years of experience designing, redesigning and building golf courses to make improvements at Pine Creek.

He said he loves to keep busy, and where better to do that than on a golf course.

"I needed something to do," he said with a laugh. "I looked around and had a feeling about this place."

Tom's vision for the course includes making No. 2 an entirely now hole and completely redoing four greens on the course, some of which haven't held up to flooding during some years.

"Eventually, we will put in fairway irrigation," said Tom, who has been making the cosmetic changes to the course – like cutting away trees so people can see the course from Highway 65 and fixing bald spots on the greens – before tackling the major improvements. "All of these changes will improve the quality of play."

On that list also is reinforcing the course's bridges and providing better drainage so holes aren't taken out of play when it rains a lot.

"We're getting there," he said. "We've only been at this for a little while now. Eventually, golfers will be pleasantly surprised at just how much will be done."