New owners have lofty vision for Pine Creek Golf Club

A work in progress.
That's what Tom and J.T. Haugen call the transformation of the Pine Creek G Father and son making improvements inside and out olf Club from what it used to be to what it eventually will be.
After years of trying to sell the Mason City golf course, Brian and Andy Bunterbach were approached by the Haugens in the fall and things clicked. The sale of the course was finalized on April 1.
That's when the real work began for the the Haugens, the father-and-son duo who have vowed to make Pine Creek the area's premiere 9-hole executive golf course.
"We want to keep the loyal customers, but we want to bring in new golfers, and the way we do that is improving the course," said J.T., a professional photographer by trade, but someone who has been around golf courses his entire life. "We want to make all aspects of the operation, including food and beverage, top-notch."
For Tom, the vision is simply to make the course more playable to more people.
"We want to increase play, and to do that, we need to improve the course," he said. "It will be challenging, but it's a beautiful setting."
Golf course architect
Tom Haugen comes into this latest project with tons of experience to draw on.
He is a proven golf course architect and builder, having designed and built golf courses in Minnesota and Iowa. He's even headed a project to build a 45-hole course in Nicaragua.
Haugen, who grew up in Forest City, designed, built and owned Stonebrooke Golf Club in Shakopee (Minnesota) with his wife, Phyllis. Construction on the 9-hole course began in 1987 and it opened in 1989.
"We work together," Tom said of his wife. "We met on a golf course at Willow Creek in Des Moines in the 1970s and our life together has been full of golf adventures."
Eleven years later, Haugen looked to retire and sold the course, which is located across the street from Stonebrooke's 18-hole championship course.
Retirement really didn't take.
In 2010, he was back at it, applying his knowledge and trade to his hometown course – Bear Creek Golf Course in Forest City.
Haugen was instrumental in designing Bear Creek's winding back nine, with its seven bridges that were installed to cross the Winnebago River and Bear Creek.
Other notable course redesigns with Haugen's fingerprints on them are Siren Glen (now Siren National Golf Club) in northwestern Wisconsin, a 19-hole championship course, and Pine Island Golf Course near Rochester, Minnesota.
Haugen will take those years of experience designing, redesigning and building golf courses to make improvements at Pine Creek.
He said he loves to keep busy, and where better to do that than on a golf course.
"I needed something to do," he said with a laugh. "I looked around and had a feeling about this place."
Tom's vision for the course includes making No. 2 an entirely now hole and completely redoing four greens on the course, some of which haven't held up to flooding during some years.
"Eventually, we will put in fairway irrigation," said Tom, who has been making the cosmetic changes to the course – like cutting away trees so people can see the course from Highway 65 and fixing bald spots on the greens – before tackling the major improvements. "All of these changes will improve the quality of play."
On that list also is reinforcing the course's bridges and providing better drainage so holes aren't taken out of play when it rains a lot.
"We're getting there," he said. "We've only been at this for a little while now. Eventually, golfers will be pleasantly surprised at just how much will be done."
Darrell Hackbarth has already seen some improvements in the short time the Haugens have been at it. The Mason City golfer has been a member at Pine Creek for five years and enjoys playing multiple days during the week.
"This is very exciting," he said. "The greens are a work in progress, but I can already see them getting better. I think it will be a real nice course once it's finished."
Inside and out
Tom isn't the only one with a vision for making Pine Creek Golf Club new and improved. While his father has been making the changes to the actual course, J.T. has been hard at work transforming the clubhouse into a place where people will want to spend time after their rounds of golf.
When the clubhouse is finished, J.T. is hoping to draw large golf outings and more league play at Pine Creek. His vision includes an extended bar and a party room that overlooks the course.
"It will be a rustic farmhouse vibe since it actually is an old farm house," he said.
The men's and women's bathrooms have been completely renovated, and after the main clubhouse/pro shop is completed, J.T. will turn his attention to the kitchen, where a new oven has already been ordered.
"We will build a concrete patio so golfers can enjoy food and beverages after their rounds," J.T. said. "We'll serve hot dogs, brats, sloppy joes and pizzas once we're finished. We already have our liquor license, so we have continued to serve alcohol.
"We want to keep it very simple, but we also want our patrons to enjoy a bigger offering than before."
J.T. is happy with the progress of the clubhouse, but he said more importantly is the shape of the course and how his father's TLC is helping to improve it.
"When it comes to care of the actual grounds on a golf course, I don't think there is anybody better than my dad," he said. "He can grow grass on concrete.
"We're fully committed to making this work and improving what we think can be a gem of a golf course."
Jerry Smith is sports editor and special projects editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at jerry.smith@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0556.