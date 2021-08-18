New Mexican restaurant headed to Mason City Municipal Airport

Avion Azul, a new Mexican restaurant, is headed to Mason City Municipal Airport this September.
Avion Azul will fill in the vacant restaurant space at the airport that was previously occupied by CAVU: American Kitchen & Cocktail Bar.
Co-owner Catarino Martinez said the option to take on the airport location was an opportunity he could not pass up.
"We figured we wanted to open up either in Mason City or Clear Lake," Martinez said. "We figured the space would be perfect because it's in between both locations and we can serve both customer bases in both cities, so it seemed like a perfect location for us to start with."
Martinez has dreamt of owning his own restaurant alongside his brother and Avion Azul co-owner David Martinez since he was in high school.
For Martinez, the opportunity to finally own his own restaurant is a surreal experience.
"Since I was in high school I wanted to open up a restaurant of my own," Martinez said. "It's crazy that now I'm finally able to do it."
Martinez has been around the restaurant industry his entire life. His father owned a restaurant in his home state of Florida that he would help out at by helping wash dishes when he was just 12 years old.
Six years ago, Martinez packed up and moved to Forest City and began working alongside his brother as a manager at Ay Jalisco.
Martinez says that his experience in the restaurant industry, and his brother's experience as a chef, has prepared the duo to open their own restaurant.
According to Martinez, Avion Azul will be a Mexican restaurant with a more modern feel. Avion Azul will feature traditional and fresh Mexican cuisine, craft margaritas and tableside guacamole.
Martinez is excited to bring his restaurant to life and serve the North Iowa community.
"I'm extremely excited, I couldn't imagine that I'd be able to do it," Martinez said. "People can hang out, drink some margs, get some guac or eat some delicious, fresh Mexican food."
Avion Azul doesn't have an official opening date, but Martinez hopes that they can open up by early or mid-September.
Zachary Dupont covers politics and business development for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at 641-421-0533 or zachary.dupont@globegazette.com. Follow Zachary on Twitter at @ZachNDupont