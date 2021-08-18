New Mexican restaurant headed to Mason City Municipal Airport

Avion Azul, a new Mexican restaurant, is headed to Mason City Municipal Airport this September.

Avion Azul will fill in the vacant restaurant space at the airport that was previously occupied by CAVU: American Kitchen & Cocktail Bar.

Co-owner Catarino Martinez said the option to take on the airport location was an opportunity he could not pass up.

"We figured we wanted to open up either in Mason City or Clear Lake," Martinez said. "We figured the space would be perfect because it's in between both locations and we can serve both customer bases in both cities, so it seemed like a perfect location for us to start with."

Martinez has dreamt of owning his own restaurant alongside his brother and Avion Azul co-owner David Martinez since he was in high school.

For Martinez, the opportunity to finally own his own restaurant is a surreal experience.

"Since I was in high school I wanted to open up a restaurant of my own," Martinez said. "It's crazy that now I'm finally able to do it."

