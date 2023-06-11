Recently, the NEW Cooperative Foundation donated $52,020 to 22 county extension and outreach offices, which will support 3,468 individual 4-H members, according to a press release.

The contribution from the Foundation will pay for half of each 4-H member's dues in NEW Cooperative's trade territory counties, which includes the following: Calhoun, Carroll, Cerro Gordo, Cherokee, Clay, Crawford, Dickinson, Emmet, Greene, Franklin, Hamilton, Hancock, Humboldt, Kossuth, Monona, Palo Alto, Plymouth, Pocahontas, Sac, Webster, Woodbury, and Wright.

"NEW Cooperative takes great pride in supporting our area youth 4-H programs. We strongly believe that 4-H helps youth develop practical knowledge while empowering them with the skills to lead for a lifetime," said NEW Cooperative Communications Director Gary Moritz in a statement.