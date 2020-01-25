New Clear Lake gym to focus on 'preventative fitness'

A 24-hour gym in Clear Lake is undergoing a transformation.
New name, new owners and a new mission.
On Feb. 1, Anytime Fitness at 800 N. Eighth St. will become Lake Fit.
“It's been a long time coming but we're really excited to be able to provide a different offering,” said Shea Coleman, who co-owns Lake Fit with Tim Molencamp.
Lake Fit is an integrative fitness facility offering a 24/7 gym, personal training, small group fitness, physical therapy, massage therapy and health coaching under one roof.
It will house Clear Lake health and wellness businesses, like Better Body Movement and Cornerstone Physical Therapy owned by Coleman and Molencamp, respectively.
Currently, Better Body Movement is located in a storefront on Main Avenue, but it will relocate to the new space before it opens.
“We're trying to position ourselves as the preventative fitness programming specialist space,” Coleman said.
Lake Fit is the culmination of months — if not years — of exploration between Coleman and Molencamp.
The two men met in 2014 when Coleman, who was studying massage therapy, shadowed Molencamp’s physical therapy practice. He and his wife, Amelia, have four sons and reside in Clear Lake.
In 2016, Coleman secured a storefront on Main Avenue for Better Body Movement and Molencamp provided physical therapy services out of the space for about a year.
“We were just growing too much and we didn’t have the space for each other to be in this one small space together,” he said.
About a year and a half ago, Coleman and Molencamp looked at three or four locations for a possible gym in Clear Lake, but they didn’t find what they were looking for, so they decided to wait.
Then, the Anytime Fitness space became available last year, and they knew they had to jump on it.
Although, Coleman and Molencamp don’t take official ownership of the space until Feb. 1, work has already started to make it feel more like home with beachy neutrals, shiplap walls and a natural wood floor look.
“We want people to feel like when they come through the door, they're not walking into a fitness center, but they're walking into an extension of their home,” Coleman said. “We want it to be comfortable.”
Lake Fit will feature a lot of the same gym equipment previously used by Anytime Fitness, with the exception of treadmills.
Coleman said they have ordered new treadmills that will allow individuals to connect via Bluetooth to their cell phones to watch Netflix, listen to Spotify or log their workout data.
A trainer will be on the floor to answer questions about equipment or basic exercises, and additional personal trainer time will be available for a fee.
“We don't want you to walk in, feel overwhelmed and then, walk out the door again because that still does not create change,” Coleman said. “If our focus is to create a bigger change, we need to provide the help people need to take the barriers down and say, ‘Come in, let's get comfortable, let's get you set up.’”
Each member will receive a trainer-designed program based on their goals, whether it be strength or weight loss, he said.
Coleman, 32, lives in Clear Lake with his wife, Ashley, owner of Simply Nourished. They have three children.
He said it’s his mission to see a pain-free Clear Lake, if not pain-free North Iowa.
Coleman, who was medically discharged from the U.S. Air Force after tearing his ACL three times, said he’s passionate about the health and wellness of others because he doesn’t feel the current model of fitness focuses enough on the longevity of a person.
It’s his and Molencamp’s hope that the 24/7 gym will provide individuals better access to preventative health care and wellness options, like health coaching through Cyndi Chizek.
“It's how we care for our bodies,” he said. “They’re our machines.”
Coleman and Molencamp are “ready to serve” and are planning an open house/grand opening the weekend of Feb. 22-23.
For more information about Lake Fit, email info@lakefitnorthiowa.com, call 641-357-0010, visit www.lakefitnorthiowa.com or find it on Facebook or Instagram.
Photos: Progress on Lake Fit in Clear Lake
