New Clear Lake gym to focus on 'preventative fitness'

In 2016, Coleman secured a storefront on Main Avenue for Better Body Movement and Molencamp provided physical therapy services out of the space for about a year.

“We were just growing too much and we didn’t have the space for each other to be in this one small space together,” he said.

About a year and a half ago, Coleman and Molencamp looked at three or four locations for a possible gym in Clear Lake, but they didn’t find what they were looking for, so they decided to wait.

Then, the Anytime Fitness space became available last year, and they knew they had to jump on it.

Although, Coleman and Molencamp don’t take official ownership of the space until Feb. 1, work has already started to make it feel more like home with beachy neutrals, shiplap walls and a natural wood floor look.

“We want people to feel like when they come through the door, they're not walking into a fitness center, but they're walking into an extension of their home,” Coleman said. “We want it to be comfortable.”

Lake Fit will feature a lot of the same gym equipment previously used by Anytime Fitness, with the exception of treadmills.