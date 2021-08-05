New boutique opening in Mason City

For business owner Danielle Pommrehn, owning a boutique storefront was just a dream a couple of years ago, but that dream will soon become a reality.
Pommrehn started Rustic Iowa Girl out of her Rockwell home around two years ago, selling custom wood signs and graphic t-shirts online while working full-time at the Holiday Inn Express.
Over the past year, business for Pommrehn began to pick up, and the possibility of opening a physical location began to form.
“After a while, we just outgrew our house,” Pommrehn said. “Business was just really good.”
Pommrehn, a wife and mother of two children, said that she realized she wanted to open a physical storefront a year ago when interviewing for a different job.
“They asked me what my dream job would be, and I said to own my own boutique,” Pommrehn said. “That’s when I knew for sure.”
Now, Rustic Iowa Girl is setting up for a soft opening this Saturday in Mason City.
Rustic Iowa Girl storefront will feature boutique clothing items, shoes, jewelry and a create-your-own-t-shirt station, where customers can create a custom shirt and leave the store with it that same day.
Rustic Iowa Girl has also partnered with Two Daughters Coffee out of Lake Mills to sell pre-packaged bags of coffee out of the store.
“I’m excited, nervous, all the emotions above,” Pommrehn said. “We can’t wait to finally open up.”
Rustic Iowa Girl is slated for a soft opening this Saturday, Aug. 7, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Pommrehn is aiming for a full grand opening later this month sometime during the weekend of Aug. 21-22.
Rustic Iowa Girl is located on 642 S. Monroe Avenue in Mason City, next to L&D #1 Nails and Clark and Associates Prosthetics and Orthotics.
Zachary Dupont covers politics and business development for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at 641-421-0533 or zachary.dupont@globegazette.com. Follow Zachary on Twitter at @ZachNDupont