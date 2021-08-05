New boutique opening in Mason City

For business owner Danielle Pommrehn, owning a boutique storefront was just a dream a couple of years ago, but that dream will soon become a reality.

Pommrehn started Rustic Iowa Girl out of her Rockwell home around two years ago, selling custom wood signs and graphic t-shirts online while working full-time at the Holiday Inn Express.

Over the past year, business for Pommrehn began to pick up, and the possibility of opening a physical location began to form.

“After a while, we just outgrew our house,” Pommrehn said. “Business was just really good.”

Pommrehn, a wife and mother of two children, said that she realized she wanted to open a physical storefront a year ago when interviewing for a different job.

“They asked me what my dream job would be, and I said to own my own boutique,” Pommrehn said. “That’s when I knew for sure.”

Now, Rustic Iowa Girl is setting up for a soft opening this Saturday in Mason City.

Rustic Iowa Girl storefront will feature boutique clothing items, shoes, jewelry and a create-your-own-t-shirt station, where customers can create a custom shirt and leave the store with it that same day.