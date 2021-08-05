 Skip to main content
New boutique opening in Mason City
New boutique opening in Mason City

Rustic Iowa Girl 3

Rustic Iowa Girl owner Danielle Pommrehn goes through the options of the create your own graphic t-shirt section of the store. 

 Zachary Dupont

For business owner Danielle Pommrehn, owning a boutique storefront was just a dream a couple of years ago, but that dream will soon become a reality.

Pommrehn started Rustic Iowa Girl out of her Rockwell home around two years ago, selling custom wood signs and graphic t-shirts online while working full-time at the Holiday Inn Express.

Over the past year, business for Pommrehn began to pick up, and the possibility of opening a physical location began to form.

“After a while, we just outgrew our house,” Pommrehn said. “Business was just really good.”

Pommrehn, a wife and mother of two children, said that she realized she wanted to open a physical storefront a year ago when interviewing for a different job.

Rustic Iowa Girl 1

Rustic Iowa Girl owner Danielle Pommrehn with her two daughters, Talia and Kenli. 

“They asked me what my dream job would be, and I said to own my own boutique,” Pommrehn said. “That’s when I knew for sure.”

Now, Rustic Iowa Girl is setting up for a soft opening this Saturday in Mason City.

Rustic Iowa Girl storefront will feature boutique clothing items, shoes, jewelry and a create-your-own-t-shirt station, where customers can create a custom shirt and leave the store with it that same day.

Rustic Iowa Girl has also partnered with Two Daughters Coffee out of Lake Mills to sell pre-packaged bags of coffee out of the store.

“I’m excited, nervous, all the emotions above,” Pommrehn said. “We can’t wait to finally open up.”

Rustic Iowa Girl

Rustic Iowa Girl owner Danielle Pommrehn arranges some clothes ahead of the store's soft opening. 

Rustic Iowa Girl is slated for a soft opening this Saturday, Aug. 7, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Pommrehn is aiming for a full grand opening later this month sometime during the weekend of Aug. 21-22.

Rustic Iowa Girl is located on 642 S. Monroe Avenue in Mason City, next to L&D #1 Nails and Clark and Associates Prosthetics and Orthotics.

While waiting at the park for in interview to start, photographer Lisa Grouette opts to infiltrate a flock of indifferent geese.

