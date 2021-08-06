New biomass refinery heading to Mason City in 2022

A new biomass refinery is looking to begin construction in Mason City in 2022.

New Energy Blue is planning on building the refinery on a 155-acre site in Mason City, according to a report from S&P Global.

The biomass refinery aims to produce renewable fuels like cellulosic ethanol. The new refinery will be looking to convert over 275,000 tons of crops such as cornstalks and wheat into 20 million gallons of cellulosic ethanol.

The refinery will also look to produce 95 tons of lignin in addition to cellulosic ethanol.

S&P Global also reports that New Energy Blue is looking to begin construction on the new site sometime in 2022, but there is no estimate as to when the plant will be fully operational.

