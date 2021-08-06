 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New biomass refinery heading to Mason City in 2022
0 comments
alert top story

New biomass refinery heading to Mason City in 2022

{{featured_button_text}}
Ethanol-corn

According to the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association, biodiesel production in Iowa increased from 342 million to 351 million gallons.

 Seth Perlman

A new biomass refinery is looking to begin construction in Mason City in 2022. 

New Energy Blue is planning on building the refinery on a 155-acre site in Mason City, according to a report from S&P Global

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The biomass refinery aims to produce renewable fuels like cellulosic ethanol.  The new refinery will be looking to convert over 275,000 tons of crops such as cornstalks and wheat into 20 million gallons of cellulosic ethanol. 

The refinery will also look to produce 95 tons of lignin in addition to cellulosic ethanol. 

S&P Global also reports that New Energy Blue is looking to begin construction on the new site sometime in 2022, but there is no estimate as to when the plant will be fully operational. 

6 months of local news for just $1

Zachary Dupont covers politics and business development for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at 641-421-0533 or zachary.dupont@globegazette.com. Follow Zachary on Twitter at @ZachNDupont

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Don't say these things during a job interview

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News