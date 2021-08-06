New biomass refinery expected in Mason City by 2022

A new biomass refinery is looking to begin construction in Mason City in 2022.

New Energy Blue is planning on building the refinery on a 155-acre site in Mason City, according to a report from S&P Global.

The biomass refinery aims to produce renewable fuels like cellulosic ethanol. The new refinery will be looking to convert over 275,000 tons of crops such as cornstalks and wheat into 20 million gallons of cellulosic ethanol.

The refinery will also look to produce 95 tons of lignin in addition to cellulosic ethanol.

Trae Hestness, of the Cerro Gordo County Farm Bureau, said that while this refinery is still likely years away, it will have a major impact on Mason City.

Hestness explained that biomass refineries, like the one being produced in Mason City, will purchase large quantities of corn and wheat from local farmers to be turned into cellulosic ethanol and lignin.

An important distinction Hestness made is that this plant will not use just corn, but rather corn bails.

