New biomass refinery expected in Mason City by 2022

A new biomass refinery is looking to begin construction in Mason City in 2022.
New Energy Blue is planning on building the refinery on a 155-acre site in Mason City, according to a report from S&P Global.
The biomass refinery aims to produce renewable fuels like cellulosic ethanol. The new refinery will be looking to convert over 275,000 tons of crops such as cornstalks and wheat into 20 million gallons of cellulosic ethanol.
The refinery will also look to produce 95 tons of lignin in addition to cellulosic ethanol.
Trae Hestness, of the Cerro Gordo County Farm Bureau, said that while this refinery is still likely years away, it will have a major impact on Mason City.
Hestness explained that biomass refineries, like the one being produced in Mason City, will purchase large quantities of corn and wheat from local farmers to be turned into cellulosic ethanol and lignin.
An important distinction Hestness made is that this plant will not use just corn, but rather corn bails.
"After we get done harvesting corn or wheat chaff in the fall, we bail that and we transport that to this biomass plant," Hestness explained. "What they do is they process those bails so that way they get lignin and ethanol.
"Farmers would sign up... and farmers would be marketing bails of corn chaff to this plant," Hestness said.
Hestness also said this planned facility was similar to the one that was running in Emmetsburg until 2019.
According to the Des Moines Register, the Emmetsburg facility, which was by South Dakota company POET, closed in 2019 after opening just several years prior in 2014.
According to the same article, POET blamed the federal government's failure to support the industry as the key reason for the closure.
S&P Global also reports that New Energy Blue is looking to begin construction on the new site sometime in 2022, but there is no estimate as to when the plant will be fully operational.
As of Friday, New Energy Blue did not respond to request for comment.
