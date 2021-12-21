New apartments coming to downtown Clear Lake

Jessica and Austin Wood have been hard at work in downtown Clear Lake this year.

The couple, owners of 2 North Fourth Street in downtown Clear Lake, are in the beginning phases of a rehabilitation project to convert the upper level of their building into apartment spaces.

"What Austin and I enjoy is making spaces usable and beautiful for people to enjoy," Jessica said.

The first steps towards the rehabilitation are already underway, with the couple having their Community Development Block Grant (CDBG-CV) application approved by Clear Lake City Council, and subsequently having the grant approved for the amount of $500,000.

The apartment restoration project has received hefty praise from members of the Clear Lake city government, as the upper level of the building has sat vacant for over seven years.

"We have a significant need for housing in our community, and I think this is a very creative way to address that," council member Bennett Smith said. "It's very exciting."

"I think this is an excellent use of the COVID-19 money," Clear Lake Mayor Nelson Crabb said. "That building sat for a long, long time, all by itself... This money is going to be used for people's living quarters, which I think is very appropriate."

The space, which will be called the Lake Lofts Apartments, will be converted into a three-unit apartment complex. The two apartments will have two bedrooms, and the other will be a one-bedroom apartment.

Jessica said that one of the three apartments will be used as a short-term Airbnb rental space, and the other two, the one-bedroom and one of the two-bedrooms, will be rent-capped, low-to-moderate income rentals, in accordance with the CDBG grant.

While beginning the rehabilitation process, the family has found a few things left behind in the building that was constructed in 1914. The stand-out piece of the upper level is the old electric fuses, complete with a piece of paper showing former residents of the buildings in 1938, including the Globe Gazette's onetime Clear Lake office.

"It would be really cool to somehow get that (fuses) working again," Jessica said.

The Woods are also exploring the idea of adding a functioning rooftop to the building for those renting the apartments, but Jessica said that is a "long-term vision" down the line from the rest of the project.

While the $500,000 grant has been approved, Jessica said that the final cost will be "significantly more" than that, approximately $800,000 in total, the difference of which will be funded by the Woods themselves.

"When you're remodeling a building this old, it can get really expensive," Jessica said. "There's just a lot to it."

The timeline for the apartments is still very fluid, according to Jessica, with no set completion date at the moment. However, Jessica said the design plans have been finalized, and the project will go to bid this winter, with a hope to begin construction in the spring.

This restoration project is similar to one being undertaken in Mason City at the Federal Plaza.

The Federal Plaza project aims to restore and repurpose the upper-level space of 13-15 South Federal Ave., owned by Simply Nourished Mason City owner Melissa Fabian, turning it into four apartments. Similarly, Fabian was granted the same $500,000 CDBG-CV grant for her apartment restoration project.

Earlier in the year, the Woods also restored the lower level of the building, creating a retail space that now houses three businesses.

Charlie's Soda Fountain, owned and operated by the Woods, White Barn Picket Fence and Nash & Ivy each occupy the previously vacant commercial space.

All three businesses opened this year, and are a part of Clear Lake's business incubator program, which helps the businesses along in their first years after opening.

The Wood family has been a key contributor to Clear Lake's downtown in 2021, something Jessica said has been a positive for her and Austin this year.

"I think it's super-fun to be a part of revitalizing the downtown," Jessica said. "We just think about what we would want in this town, and that's how we make our decisions.

Zachary Dupont covers politics and business development for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at 641-421-0533 or zachary.dupont@globegazette.com. Follow Zachary on Twitter at @ZachNDupont

