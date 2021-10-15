Navigator carbon capture pipeline that would run through North Iowa moves toward development phase

On Thursday, the Texas-based company Navigator CO2 Ventures LLC announced via press release that its carbon capture pipeline system, the Heartland Greenway, has been approved to proceed with development and construction.

Andrew Bates, a spokesperson for Navigator, said that the approval to proceed came from Navigator's board of directors, who gave approval to its customers' binding contracts.

Navigator has now begun the process of obtaining the required permits to build the Heartland Greenway. The press release states that Navigator hopes to have this completed and start initial system commissioning by late 2024 or early 2025.

“The Heartland Greenway is the first substantial, fully integrated CO2 handling system to reach a final investment decision, and we could not be more excited for the path ahead for all stakeholders,” Navigator CEO Matt Vining said via press release. “It is a great privilege and responsibility to help pave the way for large scale infrastructure projects designed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in a material way. We are thankful for the opportunity to serve our customers and investors who have entrusted us with the task ahead."

"The Heartland Greenway has received approval to move into the permitting phase of the project," Bates explained. "We are in consultation with the various federal and state regulatory authorities regarding permitting for the project. We will also engage in stakeholder outreach, including hosting public informational meetings across the five state project area."

According to Bates, Navigator is currently in discussion with the Iowa Utilities Board to begin public information meetings in the area in late 2021 or early 2022.

The proposed pipeline is estimated to run approximately 1,300 miles across five states: Nebraska, Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota and South Dakota. The final sequestration point is projected to be in southern Illinois.

Navigator claims that the Heartland Greenway would have the capacity to store 15 million metric tons of carbon dioxide annually, equal to the emissions put out by approximately 3.2 million cars.

The Heartland Greenway isn't the only carbon emissions proposed to pass through North Iowa. Summit Carbon Solutions' Midwest Carbon Express pipeline has begun public information meetings in Iowa, allowing them to begin seeking out easements from landowners.

Summit Carbon Solutions to begin seeking easements in Cerro Gordo County Meeting attendees got the chance to ask questions to both Summit Carbon and the Iowa Utilities Board, and many expressed their concerns over the project.

Summit Carbon and the Iowa Utilities Board held a public information meeting in Cerro Gordo County on Monday, Sept. 20.

While both projects are anticipated to be massive, with the Midwest Carbon Express estimated to total over 2,000 miles, Bates doesn't anticipate both projects being in North Iowa having any problems, and actually believes it will ultimately be a good thing.

"The more of these type of projects that are developed, the better it is for the environment and our communities," Bates said. "These projects will help provide longevity for ethanol plants by reducing the carbon intensity of their process, thereby adding value to and markets for these ag feedstocks and the value-added, lower-carbon ag products that these facilities provide."

Summit Carbon estimates that their project will begin construction in 2023 with hopes of being operational by 2024.

