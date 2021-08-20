 Skip to main content
Natalie Swartout receives award from Edward Jones
Natalie Swartout of the financial services firm Edward Jones in Garner recently received the firm's Spirit of Caring Award.

Swartout was one of 301 financial advisors to receive the award, which is given to those who exemplify the values, culture and spirit of giving back.

Edward Jones is a Fortune 500 company headquartered in St. Louis.

