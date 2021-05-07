Multi-billion dollar energy project that would begin near Mason City currently in development phase

While President Joe Biden continues to pitch his "American Jobs Plan" which calls for about $2 trillion dollars in infrastructure spending, developers behind a multi-billion dollar energy transmission line, which would run several hundred miles from the Mason City area to the Chicago area, have said that such legislation would be a boost to their project.
"The American Jobs Plan would speed the construction of transmission projects like SOO Green that will put Americans back to work building a clean energy grid," said Direct Connect CEO Trey Ward in a press release. His company is the one handling development of the line that uses a high voltage direct current.
According to Sarah Lukan, a spokesperson for the SOO Green project, company officials anticipate the work could create at least 1,400 union construction jobs in the state of Iowa. "Our project is privately funded but, overall, there is a need for more transmission lines to help build out our infrastructure in this country," she said.
As for when the work might start start, Lukan said that the project is currently in the development phase. In 2020, developers projected that the 349-mile, 2,100 megawatt underground line would be carrying energy from North Iowa to the Chicago area by 2024. Part of that work going in, according to Lukan, is figuring what work will happen where and when as a part of the construction schedule.
Part of the process involves negotiating with any landowners along the path of the line for potential usage. At a May 9, 2020 informational meeting for Cerro Gordo County landowners, SOO Green officials said that such chats could start happening within the week. This week, Lukan said those chats are continuing.
"It’s an ongoing process," she said.
Michael Goggin, a vice president at the consulting firm Grid Strategies who previously touted the potential of underground lines during inclement weather, said that even 10 years a project of this size and scale would be difficult to imagine.
"The growth of renewable energy has made these very attractive," he said. "The cost of wind has come down dramatically. That and general efforts by corporations to move to renewable," he said.
Goggin suggested that part of that growth is residents growing weary of above-ground transmission lines and developers not wanting to go through the same rigmarole. "You don’t have to go through protracted battles over permitting," he said.
In North Iowa, there have been some recent battles over wind energy but not specifically related to permitting.
The Worth County Board of Supervisors passed a "temporary moratorium" on commercial wind projects in the county in April even as Worthwhile Wind and Solar Farm (Invenergy) was working on obtaining easements in Worth and Winnebago counties for a 30,000-acre wind farm. Part of the issue at hand involved zoning issues and whether or not developers were honoring promised setback distances for wind turbines. In January 2021, the Winnebago County Supervisors received a petition signed by residents from 79 homes in Norway Township near Lake Mills that came out against wind farm development by Invenergy there.
However, in Cerro Gordo County, NextEra Energy, which has about 14,000 employees between the United States and Canada, got the go-ahead in 2020 to overhaul a 55-turbine site near Ventura with more efficient machines. The previous year, NextEra upgraded a 100-turbine site in Hancock County near Crystal Lake.
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.