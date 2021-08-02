More changes coming to Mason City Municipal Airport

Sims also said that by next summer, work will begin on new private and public hangars at the airport.

"This has been a long-standing need. We have had a hangar waiting list for many years," Sims said.

Sims said that those hangars will be made possible by a pavement project to extend some taxi lanes that the commission members unanimously approved during their meeting in the basement of Mason City Hall. Chair Tom Hovland and members David Guetzko and Gary Wattnem voted 3-0 to give a contract of about $1.6 million to Heartland Asphalt for that taxi work.

"When will they start?" Wattnem asked Sims. "Still a couple weeks of paperwork but this will get them started," he responded. Sims later added that he hoped work would be completed before winter.

Like the terminal, the taxi lane work will also involve a federal grant offer.

The three members in attendance additionally signed off on a lease for a new restaurant at the Mason City Municipal Airport complex. The lease itself would run for 14 months.