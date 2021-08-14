Molly Hackman promoted at Minnesota Wire & Cable

Mason City native Molly Hackman has been promoted to new business development manager for Minnesota Wire & Cable of St. Paul, Minnesota.
In this position, Hackman will be responsible for managing the company's strategic growth and profitability.
Hackman graduated the University of Minnesota in 1995 with a bachelor's degree in communications disorders. In the last five years, she has held several different positions within MWCC, most recently as executive assistant to the president.
