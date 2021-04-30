Modern Gardens Floral sprouts in new Northwood location

Now, about six months later, Smith's interest is flowering even further with a new shop opening up in the heart of Northwood on Central Avenue. As opposed to the former spot, Smith said that "Modern Gardens Floral and Gifts" will have more space and appeal more to customers who may not have a major green thumb. Beyond just succulents or perennials, there are boxes of cookies and balloons.

"We’re going to be doing more gift baskets and chocolates and goodies. Having things like that on hand," Smith said. "We want to cover everybody’s needs."

Smith said that opening the new venture will mean pruning the initial business, at least for now.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"We hope to have both locations open. But, at this point, we can only sustain one. Once the greenhouse is open, we hope to have that open more as a garden center and the location on Main (Central) Street as a floral," she said.

With the new address, Smith said that it'll be much easier to be a part of the community and fill a floral need that hasn't existed locally for several years. One major need she pointed to: "Being able to help families stay connected."

That familial focus extends to who Smith is working with.