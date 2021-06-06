Mind Mania starts June 14 at NIACC

The North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC) Mind Mania camp will run from June 14-18 and offer campers the chance to exercise their minds and bodies throughout the day.

The week-long camp will run every day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for kids entering grades 3-8 next year. Each camper chooses one morning course and one afternoon course for the whole week. Campers will explore areas like sports, nature, business, cooking, computers, films and more.

Mind Mania kicks off with an opening ceremony held on June 14 at 9 a.m. A closing program will be held on June 18 at 3 p.m. This program will allow parents to see the type of activities their campers have been working on all week. Both the welcome program and the closing program take place in the NIACC Activity Center.

Registration costs $169 per child, additional supply fees may apply for some courses.

For more information about Mind Mania or to register, visit http://www.niaccmindmania.com/ or call 888 GO NIACC, extension 4358 with questions.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.