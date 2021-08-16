 Skip to main content
Metalcraft opens new subdivision in Ames facility
Metalcraft opens new subdivision in Ames facility

Metalcraft has created a new, wholly owned subsidiary to continue innovating in the property identification sector.

Inlay Innovation has begun operations at its facility in Ames and will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday.

Inlay Innovation

Inlay Innovation, a new subdivision of Metalcraft, opened in Ames.

“In a turbulent time for our global partners and RFID customers, we made a clarifying decision: Inlay Innovation would become a core part of our business,” said Metalcraft COO Kyle Bermel. “This is an investment aligned with our values – to step up in the face of challenges – and it strengthens our ability to solve customers’ identification problems by creating new products.”

Metalcraft designs, engineers and manufactures custom radio frequency identification (RFID) and barcode tags and labels for asset tracking, access control and OEM applications.

Inlay Innovation’s new facility features Mühlbauer Group equipment for production with support from Iowa State University’s Center for Industrial Research and Services. 

Metalcraft production floor

Metalcraft's production floor.

“Metalcraft’s design, testing and production of custom RFID products reflects a 70-year history of innovation,” said president and CEO Steve Doerfler. “Inlay Innovation is the latest investment to create extraordinary value for Metalcraft customers, and it’s the next chapter in our story of manufacturing innovation in Iowa.”

Since 1950, Metalcraft has provided property identification solutions from a headquarters in Mason City, Iowa. Metalcraft also provides a wide range of services including RFID prototyping and pilot projects.  

WATCH NOW: a coding machine imprints RFID tags using high-speed lasers on the production floor at Metalcraft in Mason City.
