Metalcraft opens new subdivision in Ames facility

Metalcraft has created a new, wholly owned subsidiary to continue innovating in the property identification sector.

Inlay Innovation has begun operations at its facility in Ames and will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday.

“In a turbulent time for our global partners and RFID customers, we made a clarifying decision: Inlay Innovation would become a core part of our business,” said Metalcraft COO Kyle Bermel. “This is an investment aligned with our values – to step up in the face of challenges – and it strengthens our ability to solve customers’ identification problems by creating new products.”

Metalcraft designs, engineers and manufactures custom radio frequency identification (RFID) and barcode tags and labels for asset tracking, access control and OEM applications.

Inlay Innovation’s new facility features Mühlbauer Group equipment for production with support from Iowa State University’s Center for Industrial Research and Services.