MercyOne welcomes new physician

Dr. Santos attended Adventist University in Orlando, Florida, and University of Connecticut School of Medician in Farmington, Connecticut. He received his postgraduate education at MAHEC Hendersonville Rural Family Medicine Residency Program Pardee Hospital and Blue Ridge Health in Hendersonville, North Carolina. Dr. Santos also served in the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit.

Santos made the decision to pursue a career in medicine after participating in Bangladesh relief efforts. He says he serves as a physician because he enjoys providing whole person care, which considers the range of needs for individuals and families. When not working, he enjoys walks on the beach, water sports, flying radio control aircrafts, reading, meeting new people, spending time with family and learning new skills.