MercyOne to open new Northwood pharmacy location next week

MercyOne announced on Friday a new pharmacy location will be opening in Northwood next week.

The new pharmacy will be situated at the old location of Ver Helst Drug Center on 98 10th St. N in Northwood.

The new pharmacy will be run by Brittani Bejllend, a resident of Lake Mills who received her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

“I’m interested in finding ways to help others,” Bejllend said in a MercyOne press release. “I enjoy talking with patients to get to know them and to help them manage their medications.”

Rob Schlader, the president of MeryOne North Iowa Medical Center, expressed his pleasure in the new pharmacy opening.

“We are excited to open a new pharmacy location in Northwood,” said Schlader. “This location will help us meet our goal of providing care where our patients need us. Northwood has a great history with their local pharmacy, and we are happy to continue that service and expand our circle of care.”

The Northwood MercyOne Pharmacy will open next week on Monday, June 28.

