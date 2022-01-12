MercyOne forms partnership with Genesis Health System

Patients of doctors at Genesis Health System will now be able to receive treatment at MercyOne hospitals.

On Wednesday morning, MercyOne announced in a press release that Genesis Health System entered into a multiyear population health services partnership agreement to join MercyOne's Partnered Provider Network.

The partnership will be dubbed the Incirca Health Network powered by MercyOne and Genesis Health, and was formed to expand collaboration efforts between the two hospitals and lower the cost of care for patients, according to the release.

The new Incirca Health Network will allow for Genesis healthcare providers, who are mostly located in the Quad Cities area, to be included as "in-network" for MercyOne insurance payors," according to MercyOne Public Relations and Content Manager Adam Amdor.

“Our organizations share a deep commitment to the health of our members, the communities we serve and furthering value-based care,” Derek Novak, MercyOne Population Health Services Organization President, said via press release. “By combining our strengths in population health and geographies served, we are uniquely positioned to improve health in our communities and reduce the total cost of care. We look forward to working together to improve outcomes for those we are privileged to serve."

“This partnership will allow us to expand on our work to transform care with a focus on keeping patients well and able to manage chronic conditions before their conditions require additional interventions,’’ Kurt Andersen, MD, Chief Clinical Officer/Chief Medical Officer of Genesis Health System said.

Zachary Dupont covers politics and business development for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at 641-421-0533 or zachary.dupont@globegazette.com. Follow Zachary on Twitter at @ZachNDupont

