Mason City's Northwestern Steakhouse helps out local Habitat for Humanity

Habitat for Humanity North Central Iowa Executive Director Melissa Schoneberg said her organization will make good and quick use of such funds. "We’re starting a new home repair project," she said. "(So) the money will be spent well."

According to Schoneberg, Papouchis reached out in early February about helping Habitat for Humanity out. Schoneberg said Northwestern Steakhouse had done work with her organization before but not quite in the same way as now. "It was so awesome and we really appreciate their support of our organization," she said.

The hope of both Papouchis and Schoneberg is that such inter-community help will inspire other residents to take care of each other at such a precarious time for so many people.

"I would encourage people to not only give financially but also give of your time. I would encourage people to do things on their own," Papouchis said.

Schoneberg echoed her while noting, "It’s all about community helping the community. We look for ways to help out struggling restaurants and small businesses. Truly that’s what’s going to help us get through."