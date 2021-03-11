Mason City's Northwestern Steakhouse helps out local Habitat for Humanity

The past year for the Habitat for Humanity of North Central Iowa hasn't been the brightest or easiest.
In addition to lost revenue and decreased volunteer service caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization had thefts that depleted some of their monetary donations and more than $6,000 of construction tools used for its housing projects.
In light of those troubles, one long-running Mason City business decided to try and help the organization as best it could.
On Wednesday, March 3, Northwestern Steakhouse held its first "Wonderful Wednesday" where 5% of its total sales that night were raised for Habit for Humanity of North Central Iowa. "I’ve always wanted to do something once a month not just to raise funds but to raise awareness about things needing attention," co-owner Ann Papouchis said.
Though the money hasn't been counted yet, Papouchis said the money the restaurant was able to raise is "well over $1,000." The fundraising actually began a few weeks prior but the Wednesday event brought in a large chunk of the money.
Habitat for Humanity North Central Iowa Executive Director Melissa Schoneberg said her organization will make good and quick use of such funds. "We’re starting a new home repair project," she said. "(So) the money will be spent well."
According to Schoneberg, Papouchis reached out in early February about helping Habitat for Humanity out. Schoneberg said Northwestern Steakhouse had done work with her organization before but not quite in the same way as now. "It was so awesome and we really appreciate their support of our organization," she said.
The hope of both Papouchis and Schoneberg is that such inter-community help will inspire other residents to take care of each other at such a precarious time for so many people.
"I would encourage people to not only give financially but also give of your time. I would encourage people to do things on their own," Papouchis said.
Schoneberg echoed her while noting, "It’s all about community helping the community. We look for ways to help out struggling restaurants and small businesses. Truly that’s what’s going to help us get through."
Coming out of the pandemic, Habitat for Humanity does still have successes to build on. Schoneberg said that the virtual fundraisers the organization had to develop out of necessity could be a model going forward. And she said that having a lot more time to reorganize and get to long-needed facility projects was a way for the organization to make lemonade out of lemons.
As for Northwestern Steakhouse, Papouchis said that the plan is to hold a "Wonderful Wednesday" on the first Wednesday of every month. Future organizations haven't all been chosen yet.
"We did make a list of some places we’ve yet to decide on. I haven’t figured it out quite yet but we’ve got time. There’s so much need out there," Papouchis said.
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.