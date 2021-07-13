Mason City's Brakke Implement sold to Van Wall Equipment

If all goes according to plan, Brakke Implement in Mason City will soon begin operating under a new name.
Brakke Implement announced Monday that it has sold its assets to Van Wall Equipment. Starting on Sept. 1, Brakke Implement will begin operations as Van Wall Equipment, as long as they get the go-ahead from John Deere.
Jeff Brakke, the president of Brakke Implement, said via press release that his relationship with Van Wall Equipment owner Don Van Houweling was key in the sale.
"The Van Wall folks have a statewide reputation for outstanding service after the sale just as we do," Brakke said. "That knowledge and my three-decade relationship with Don Van Houweling were the keys to my choice of Van Wall Equipment to carry on our strong tradition in Mason City."
Van Wall Equipment is an agriculture equipment dealership headquartered in Perry, which began operation in 1944. Van Wall now operates in five states across the country and is a leading John Deere dealership in the Midwest.
Van Houweling said in the press release that he's excited to acquire an organization with such a strong reputation.
"I have always respected the great customer service that the Mason City team has delivered for so many years, and we are committed to continuing that culture Jeff Brakke has built," Van Houweling said. "We will challenge ourselves to use our overall resources to help customers in the area improve their profitability and lower their risk."
Brakke Implement opened in 1944 and has served the North Iowa community for nearly 80 years.
Jeff Paullus will continue in his role as location manager, the release stated.
The total cost of the sale has not yet been disclosed.
Zachary Dupont covers politics and business development for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at 641-421-0533 or zachary.dupont@globegazette.com. Follow Zachary on Twitter at @ZachNDupont