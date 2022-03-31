Mason City Southport area undergoing revival

The area surrounding the former Southport Shopping Center in Mason City has been a long dormant part of the city, ever since the Sears at 1720 S. Federal Ave. left in 2018.

However, Mason City is undergoing construction on two new commercial projects that could breathe new life into the area.

The first is set to be a new location for O'Reilly Auto Parts, which is currently located at 1004 S Federal Ave, according to Steven J. Van Steenhuyse, Mason City Director of Development Services Department.

The new building will be located directly south of the Kwik Star at 1502 S. Federal Ave. and directly north of the former Aurora Coffee shop.

Van Steenhuyse said the anticipated cost of construction for the project is $1.24 million, and that there are no immediate plans for what will happen to the current O'Reilly Auto Parts building upon completion.

The second project further south than the first is a new Dollar General store in the early stages of being constructed. The project is currently underway, with the asphalt at the future property, just south of the former Aurora Coffee Shop, being torn up to soon begin construction of the building.

The estimated cost of construction on the new Dollar General is approximately $600,000, Van Steenhuyse said.

"It's been great to finally see some action down there (Southport)," Van Steenhuyse said. "It's been a long time coming."

The Dollar General and O'Reilly Auto Parts will join a few additional projects either completed or in the works in the area. The Kwik Star was the first addition to the area, and Midwest Indoor Storage now occupying the former Sears property into a climate controlled storage facility.

The rest of the shopping center is owned by Northland CDL, a company that works with and trains truck drivers seeking their commercial driver's license (CDL).

As of now there are no immediate plans for the former Aurora Coffee shop, according to Van Steenhuyse.

"The future of the area is really exciting," Van Steenhuyse said.

Zachary Dupont covers local government and business development for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at 641-421-0533 or zachary.dupont@globegazette.com. Follow Zachary on Twitter at @ZachNDupont

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.